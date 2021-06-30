Manufacturing Wales Goes from Strength to Strength with New Members

Manufacturing Wales – the independent voice of Manufacturing in Wales – has continued to accelerate its growth with the addition of a further two new members.

We spoke with Vince Michella, CEO of Vicose Closures, and Colin Shorney, CEO of Dudleys Aluminium, about joining a consortium of Welsh Manufacturing excellence, what they hope to bring to the table, and their ambitions to raise the profile of businesses in Wales on the global stage.

Please click below to hear from Vince Minchella, CEO of Viscose Closures:

Please click below to hear from Colin Shorney, CEO of Dudleys Aluminium:

Viscose Closures is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary of being a Swansea based manufacturer, something that Minchella is extremely proud of. He describes the business as one that is forward thinking and actively trying to practise responsible manufacturing, as he regards the business as having a responsibility to supporting the environment around them.

“It’s a responsibility we take really, really seriously” – Says Minchella.

On joining Manufacturing Wales, he goes on to say that the “heart” of the organisation is one that strongly resonates with his own beliefs and principles about driving Welsh industry forward, and he looks forward to the opportunities that collaborating with other members will bring.

Dudleys Aluminium, designer, fabricator and installer of architectural aluminium systems, well-known for its architectural contributions to many of Cardiff’s major landmark buildings, including the redevelopment of Central Square, has also recently joined Manufacturing Wales.

Colin Shorney, CEO of Dudley’s, highlights the importance of learning from others in the industry, and how speaking with fellow professionals will create a ‘win-win’ scenario for all involved.

He describes how the recent pandemic forced a reaction to changing processes involving offshoring, supply chains, and working remotely. For Shorney, “not feeling we are alone in all of this” and being able to speak with a ‘collective voice’ is what will take such a fundamental industry for Wales’s economy forward and will elevate its presence on an international level.