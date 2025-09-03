Manufacturing Wales Appoints First Welsh Defence Supplier MD to Board

SNC Mission Systems UK’s (SNC MS UK) Managing Director Hywel Baker has been appointed to the Board of Manufacturing Wales as its first defence supplier representative.

Mr Baker will use his extensive experience in UK defence and security to optimise and strengthen Wales' contribution to Britain’s manufacturing capability with a “whole-of-society” approach, directly supporting a key priority highlighted by the UK Government’s recent Strategic Defence Review (SDR).

He will work with consortium colleagues to build a stronger, more agile and future-ready defence ecosystem within Wales, beginning with establishing an approved suppliers list, and encouraging others to join the list. The intent is to improve decision making, speed up the delivery of cutting-edge and competitive solutions, increase UK-based manufacturing, encourage economic growth through defence innovation and open up industry partnership opportunities to meet evolving operational needs.

Mr Baker leads SNC MS UK, a company that specialises in niche technological solutions for the UK’s defence and security sectors.

He said:

“I am delighted to join the board as its first defence supplier representative. From enabling supply chain resilience and encouraging the development of highly skilled jobs, to advancing sovereign capability and innovation, we’ll be playing a pivotal role in supporting the objectives outlined in the SDR and contributing to the UK’s long-term national security and industrial strength.

“I am privileged to lead a great team at SNC Mission Systems UK. They are 100% focused on delivering the best possible solutions for our customers, through a combination of expertise and innovation. It’s largely thanks to them that is what the company has become known for in the short time we’ve been operating. It’s our reputation for this level of partnership and quality that caught the consortium’s attention and the primary reason that I was invited to join them.

“The SDR and the increasing threats to Britain, wherever they originate from, have reinforced that we need to be on the technological front-foot. There is no doubt the challenges are significant but working with the board and members of Manufacturing Wales provides a great opportunity to re-establish the region as a key component of UK defence and security with a larger and more highly skilled workforce, improved industrial standards and the wider economic benefits that will bring.”

The “Whole-of-society approach”, one of the key areas of focus in the SDR, includes more opportunities for people at the start of their careers, legislation aimed at improving national preparedness, and the Royal Navy taking a lead role in protecting undersea infrastructure.

Manufacturing Wales was established in 2021 by manufacturers and is an independent, industry-led network celebrating the vision and ambitions of manufacturers and academia across Wales.

As a collaborative consortium it was created specifically to help meet the complex needs of Welsh-based manufacturers, promoting world-class capability, boasting Welsh brands, maximising supply chain opportunities and building-in resilience by connecting with higher and further academic institutions.

Chair of Manufacturing Wales Simon Pritchard said:

“Hywel’s deep expertise in the defence sector, particularly in delivering cutting-edge Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance solutions and interoperable technologies will significantly enhance our diverse board and strengthen our strategic vision.”

The consortium is preparing to host an exclusive event with the Royal Navy on October 30 that will highlight new collaboration opportunities in defence manufacturing. Speakers include Mr Baker who will share insights into what it takes to be successful in this sector.

Mr Pritchard added: