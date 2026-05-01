Manufacturing SMEs Keep Sustainability on the Agenda Despite Cost and Supply-Chain Pressures

Small businesses in the manufacturing sector remain committed to making practical progress on sustainability in 2026, new research suggests.

The research from Novuna Business Finance finds that, despite worries over rising inflation, energy prices and supply chain disruption, many manufacturing small businesses remain committed to sustainability.

More than a third of manufacturing SMEs said they now do more practical steps with sustainability on a day-to-day basis, compared with when Net Zero targets were announced in 2019 (36% vs 29% nationally). Furthermore, 22% manufacturing small business owners say sustainability is now more strategically embedded in their business culture today, with work guided by a clear plan.

The research also suggests manufacturers are responding to the sustainability expectations of the businesses and consumers closest to them. Customers were the biggest influence encouraging manufacturers to take sustainability seriously, cited by 33% of firms in the sector compared with 28% nationally. Business partners were also a stronger influence for manufacturers than for small businesses nationwide (30% vs 20%).

When asked which areas of sustainability had become more important over the last year, manufacturing small businesses were more likely than the national average to highlight reviewing energy usage across premises – including water use, heating and renewable energy (23% vs 14% nationally). Waste, recycling and packaging also remained high on the agenda, mentioned by 32% of manufacturing small businesses, while 32% also cited having a positive social impact in their immediate community.

However, the research indicates that some manufacturing small businesses want clearer evidence and practical support before they can turn good intentions into action. Almost a third said understanding the tangible cost-saving benefits of becoming more sustainable would help them take more practical steps (32% vs 23% nationally). Manufacturers were also more likely than average to say they would benefit from learning more about flexible asset finance and funding options (23% vs 18% nationally), and from understanding whether greener action could help them win more business or customers (25% vs 19% nationally).

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, said: