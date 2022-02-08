Manufacturers Call for Unique Targeted Sector Approach on Apprenticeship Funding

Britain’s manufacturers are calling on UK Government to adopt a special approach to how the manufacturing sector can spend their companies’ left-over levy funds, currently expiring and going to waste. They are asking to be able to spend those funds- which amounted to nearly £2bilion last year – to pay the wages of new apprentices, a move which would allow a significant boost to new young recruits into the sector.

Manufacturing has already been officially recognised as a growth sector by Government, and the sector is ideally placed to help deliver the Prime Minister’s promise of more good jobs in those left-behind areas of the country where he has pledged to focus his levelling up agenda.

With a high proportion of manufacturing companies based in the so-called Red Wall areas of Britain, manufacturing can create more high wage, high-value job opportunities to help the UK level up. The sector already delivers wages higher than the rest of the economy with 2.7 million jobs countrywide. This sits alongside a £191 billion contribution to national output with massive growth potential and agility in the sector to expand.

In spite of last year’s pandemic, 47% of manufacturers still managed to recruit an engineering or manufacturing apprentice, but only 45% saying they plan to do so in this coming year. There remains untapped potential with almost a fifth considering taking on apprentice in the next 12 months.

Jamie Cater, Senior Policy Manager at Make UK said: