Manufacturer Plans International Expansion Thanks to Multi-Million Pound Funding

A family-owned manufacturer of chemical products for agriculture and horticulture is planning international expansion following a multi-million-pound funding package.

Based in Corwen, contract manufacturer Neatcrown Corwen Ltd has been working alongside numerous multinational home and garden and agricultural brands to manufacture and package quality products.

For nearly 25 years, the Neatcrown site has provided bespoke solutions for clients, producing nutrition and protection solutions for plants and crops. It offers services ranging from raw material sourcing to global dispatch, serving 35 countries from the USA to Australasia.

In some cases, three generations of families have worked within the business. It currently has a 45-strong team of staff, supplemented by seasonal team members during busy periods. To support with its global growth ambitions, the manufacturer is expecting to create 15 new jobs over the next three years.

Supporting the new plan is a multi-million-pound funding package from Lloyds, which will enable Neatcrown to deliver on their international expansion goals. The firm aims to increase turnover by 50%, and with the new financing expand global exports to offset seasonal demand tied to Northern Hemisphere horticulture and agricultural cycles.

The funding provides invoice financing and working capital while the firm diversifies into new international markets. The funding package also includes a business mortgage and asset financing to purchase new machinery, enabling the business to create even more products and meet growing demand for their services.

Colin Roberts, CEO at Neatcrown Corwen Ltd, said:

“Increasing overseas export is a huge ambition of ours – it will ensure we’re able to maintain momentum and increase output year-round. This funding package from Lloyds is instrumental to helping us on our growth journey. “Although we’re focused on progression our core values haven’t changed. We’ll remain committed to providing customers with high quality products that exceed their expectations, alongside a flexible and responsive service.”

Trevor Percival, relationship director at Lloyds, added: