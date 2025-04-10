Manufacturer Gains Global Standards for Commitment to Health and Safety and the Environment

A manufacturing business has been recognised for its commitment to health and safety and the environment by gaining two globally recognised standards.

Cardboard packaging specialist DiamondPak, which employs more than 100 people at its plant near Pontypool, Torfaen, has been certified with ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety management systems and ISO 14001 for environmental management systems.

The certifications demonstrate the business complies with the strict requirements set out by the ISO – the International Organisation for Standardisation.

ISO 45001 aims to help organisations create safe and healthy workplaces by reducing the risks of work-related injuries and illnesses.

ISO 14001 provides a framework for organisations to establish an environmental management system so they can identify, manage, and control their impact on the environment.

DiamondPak founder and CEO Russell Davies said the achievement was down to the ongoing hard work of staff.

“I am very proud of the team, who have worked diligently over the last few years to ensure we meet these standards, and to prove that that do what we say when it comes to our commitment to health and safety and the environment,” he said. “As a business, we have a responsibility to ensure we maintain these high standards, not only for our own workforce, but also for the benefit of our customers, clients and the wider community.”

DiamondPak was founded in 2008 and is based in Skewfields, near Pontypool in Torfaen. It has an annual turnover of £15 million. It designs, manufactures, assembles, and delivers a range of corrugated packaging, from cardboard shipping boxes to promotional and protective packaging.

It supplies packaging for the e-commerce market and for industrial goods and is the leading supplier for more traditional businesses based in Wales, covering the manufacturing, assembly, and automotive sectors.

DiamondPak recently announced it was investing £2 million in new machinery to cement its position as the UK’s leading supplier to the e-commerce market.