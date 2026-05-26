Manager at Wessex Garages Nissan Newport Wins Prestigious Award

Leigh Gammon, Nissan Brand Service Manager at Wessex Garages Nissan Newport, was crowned Customer Care Champion at the annual AM Awards.

The awards set the benchmark for achievement across the motor retail sector and are organised by the automotive trade magazine Automotive Management.

From individuals driving change to successful teams and brilliant businesses, they reward outstanding contributions across the motor trade. In short, they honour the vision, dedication and innovation that power UK automotive plc.

Leigh's success was announced during a glittering ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel, London. The evening was hosted by TV personality Joel Dommett.

Tim Rose, Editor of AM, said:

“In the Customer Care Champion category, the judges were looking to reward an individual who clearly and consistently goes the extra mile to deliver the highest level of customer service and who stands out because of their ability to listen, empathise and adapt. “Leigh certainly ticks all those boxes and complimentary testimonies from customers and colleagues also played a part in his success. He was a worthy winner in an important category at our 2026 awards – very well done!”

The judges added:

“When it comes to dealer customer service, Leigh Gammon is determined that aftersales should not be an afterthought. “He understands the importance of the whole aftersales team applying the right attitude – not just those in customer-facing roles, but parts staff, technicians, cleaners and drivers. “Leigh is proud of having passed on his processes and attitude to colleagues who have gone on to enjoy industry success by following his approach based around compassion, patience and reassurance for customers. We offer further validation of his philosophy with this award.”

Describing himself as “delighted” to have been crowned Customer Service Champion at the AM Awards, Leigh said:

“It's a huge honour to be recognised in this way. “I feel humble, surprised and grateful – and overjoyed that someone like me could win an award like this for just doing my best in a job I enjoy daily.”

As well as operating its Nissan dealership in Newport, Wessex Garages represents the brand in Bristol, Cardiff and Gloucester.