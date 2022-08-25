Management Buyout for South Wales Specialist Commercial Roofers

Specialist commercial roofing contractor Nautilus has announced the successful completion of a management buyout, which will fuel its next stage of growth as a wholly family run business, in a deal advised on by the GS Verde Group.

Since its establishment nearly 10 years ago by Stuart Jeffreys and Andrew Brush, Nautilus has worked with a range of commercial, industrial and third sector clients, employing a multi-disciplinary approach to roofing and cladding services.

The transaction sees Mr Jeffreys take full ownership of the business, with his knowledge and experience within the sector set to take South Wales based Nautilus to new heights.

Stuart Jeffreys said:

“I am very proud of what the Nautilus has achieved to date, and it sets an excellent precedent for what is to come. Our expert craftmanship and professionalism, combined with an overarching goal of collaboration and innovation has seen us deliver the best possible projects for clients. “With plans to invest in the existing highly trained and motivated team, new staff and expand service offering, the sky really is the limit for Nautilus.”

Following the transaction, Nautilus has ambitious plans to invest in additional surface covering activities to meet widening demand from clients – this includes concrete repair and resin flooring.

This will enhance the business’ existing in-house technical expertise, which includes steel and aluminium roof and side wall coverings, single ply and built up felt roofing and liquid coatings, with ‘refurbishment’ being a specialism.

Andrew Brush said: