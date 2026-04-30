Management Buy-Out for Building Service Controls Ltd

Energy management and control solutions company Building Services Controls Ltd (BSC Ltd) has completed a successful management buyout, with JCP Solicitors acting for the selling shareholders.

The transaction transferred the business from directors Tim Jones and Bob Evans to members of the senior management team, Andy Gill and Chris Jones, putting a secure and futureproofed succession plan in place to allow Tim and Bob to retire. Betsan Powell, Director at JCP Solicitors, led the transaction for the sellers.

Established in 1996, Swansea-based BSC Ltd provides building energy management and control solutions to commercial and residential markets across Wales and the UK. Having built a strong reputation for technical excellence and service quality, the team at BSC Ltd have developed strong relationships with designers, contractors and end-users throughout their three decades in business.

Andy Gill and Chris Jones bring practical experience in management and technical knowledge in engineering to their new roles. Both have been with BSC Ltd for many years: Andy since 2012, and Chris since he joined as an apprentice in 1999.

As part of the transition, Director of Business Support and Development, Joanne Jones, will continue to support the new owners to ensure a seamless handover.

Tim Jones said:

“We are delighted to have completed the management buy-out, seeing the next generation step into leadership. We have futureproofed the business to ensure BSC Ltd will continue to serve clients across Wales and the UK for years to come. “The new team will bring fresh energy to the business, and we are grateful to JCP Solicitors for providing specialist advice and guidance at every stage of the transaction.”

Betsan Powell, Director and Joint Head of Corporate and Commercial at JCP Solicitors, said: