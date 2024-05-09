Mamhilad Park Estate Records Largest Quarterly Leasehold Deal in Q1 2024

The latest quarterly report by the Industrial Agents Society (IAS) shows 72 transactions across South Wales, totalling 610,000 sq ft of industrial space.

The figure is a 10% increase on the same period in 2023.

There were six deals of over 50,000 sq ft, with the largest being the sale of 83,000 sq ft at Abergorki Industrial Estate, Treorchy.

The largest leasehold deal for the quarter was the 49,517 sq ft letting at Mamhilad Park Estate, to Juvela Limited.

Commercial property agents JLL and Cooke & Arkwright are acting on behalf of Johnsey Estates UK Limited to market available industrial and office space respectively at Mamhilad Park Estate.

Kate Openshaw, Senior Surveyor of JLL, said:

“We have seen a positive start to the year across the South Wales industrial market with robust levels of activity. “The recent letting at Mamhilad Park Estate demonstrates one of the key strengths of the site which is its flexibility to accommodate occupier requirements, coupled with the landlord’s desire to work with occupiers to create a solution that accommodates their wants and needs. “It is factors like these which are driving the demand we are seeing for space at Mamhilad Park Estate.’’

With more than one million square feet of industrial space and workshop units, Mamhilad is a thriving business community that has bucked the trend in recent years with occupancy rates averaging over 90%.

James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates, said: