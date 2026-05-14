MamGu Welshcakes Becomes a Certified B Corporation

Pembrokeshire-based MamGu Welshcakes has announced its certification as a B Corporation.

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that MamGu Welshcakes meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

B Corp Certification assesses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers impact areas related to practices around governance, workers, community, the environment and customers. The certification process is rigorous, with companies required to provide evidence on performance while legally embedding their commitment to purpose as well as profit in their company articles.

MamGu Welshcakes is now part of a growing community of over 10,700 businesses globally that have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK is the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with more than 2,700 companies spanning a range of different industries and sizes. Names include The Guardian, Innocent Drinks, Patagonia, Tony’s Chocolonely, The Big Issue, Finisterre,

Elemis, and Sipsmith Gin.

MamGu Welshcakes is the 13th food and drink producer in Wales to receive B Corp certification.

Chris Turner, CEO of B Lab UK, said:

“We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that positive impact is possible in any sector. Welcoming MamGu Welshcakes is an exciting moment for the food & drink industry. B Lab UK and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased that MamGu Welshcakes is paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

Sam Swift, director of MamGu Welshcakes, added: