Making Technology Tangible for Welsh Manufacturers

Manufacturing in Wales has never stood still. Over the past few years, the sector has shown remarkable resilience – navigating disruption from Brexit, Covid, global supply chain shocks and shifting economic conditions. And yet, one constant has remained: the need to stay competitive by adapting to change.

Technology has a critical role to play in that. From smart factories and automation to AI and blockchain in supply chains, digital tools are helping manufacturers improve productivity, build resilience and respond more quickly to customer needs. But the journey can look very different depending on the size of your business and for many SMEs, it’s hard to know where to begin.

That’s one of the reasons why Wales Tech Week, returning to ICC Wales this November, is so important. As a nation made up predominantly of SMEs, we know that manufacturing leaders often wear multiple hats – operations, HR, finance, customer service and everything in between. When you’re dealing with today’s challenges, it’s difficult to carve out time to focus on tomorrow’s opportunities. But tech adoption doesn’t have to mean an overnight transformation. It can – and should – happen one step at a time.

What we hear time and again is that the barrier to innovation isn’t just cost or complexity. It’s clarity. Where do you start? What does good look like? Who can you learn from? That’s why at Wales Tech Week, we make a point of making technology tangible. Not abstract ideas or buzzwords, but real examples of automation on the shop floor, real data being analysed, real people explaining how it’s working for their business. When you can see the benefits, not just hear about them, the conversation becomes far more practical and far less intimidating.

Manufacturing in Wales already has fantastic examples of this in action. Businesses across the country are embedding automation into daily operations, using AI to draw insight from years of performance data, and digitising processes that used to rely on paper or memory. The thread running through all of them isn’t the size of the investment, but the attitude behind it. A willingness to learn, to test, to improve and to involve the workforce from the outset.

Because ultimately, technology is a tool. It’s people who drive change. The manufacturers who are getting the most from innovation aren’t just investing in systems – they’re building cultures where teams are encouraged to improve their jobs, not just do them. That shift in mindset, from fixed roles to continuous development, is where long-term transformation starts.

Collaboration is just as important. Wales has an advantage here: we’re a small country with a strong sense of community, and a growing manufacturing cluster that stretches from global semiconductor firms to specialist engineering SMEs. But we need to make more of it.

Too often, great work is happening in isolation. By opening our doors, sharing what’s working and learning from others, we can accelerate progress for everyone. At Wales Tech Week, we’re creating space for exactly that – bringing together industry, academia, government and technology providers to exchange ideas and build connections that last beyond the event.

We also recognise that the landscape of support can be overwhelming. With so many initiatives, networks and programmes available, it’s easy to feel lost. Our aim is to help manufacturers cut through the noise, to speak directly with the people who’ve already done it, ask questions, and leave with something they can take back to their business and apply.

Whether you're just starting to explore data-led processes or already trialling advanced automation, Wales Tech Week is about meeting you where you are. This isn’t about promoting the latest trend. It’s about understanding what’s right for your business, and how you can build on it. Even the most advanced technologies rely on solid foundations: good data, strong leadership, and a workforce that understands why change matters.

We’re inviting manufacturers of all sizes to be part of the conversation this November. Come along, speak to others on the journey, see the tech in action and leave with something that can move your business forward.

We’re not going to transform the sector through isolated success stories. But if we work together, share openly, and take one step at a time, we can build a smarter, stronger future for manufacturing in Wales.

Avril Lewis hosts The Wales Tech Week Podcast episode Making It Smarter: Innovation in Manufacturing. Listen to the podcast here.

Wales Tech Week takes place at ICC Wales, Newport from November 24 to November 26 2025. Find out more here: https://www.walestechweek.com/