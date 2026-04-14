Making Tax Digital Roll-Out Sees Azets Create 20 New Jobs at Swansea Office

Twenty jobs are being created at the Swansea office of Azets as it becomes a Making Tax Digital hub for businesses and individuals.

The UK top 10 accountancy and business advisory firm said the roles were needed following this month’s implementation of Making Tax Digital (MTD) for income tax by HMRC.

Landlords, sole traders and the self-employed with a gross income above £50,000 per year must comply with the MTD roll-out from this month.

From next April those with a gross income of £30,000 fall into scope and, from April 2028, those with a gross income of £20,000-plus.

Chris Jenkins, Azets’ Office Managing Partner, said:

“Our Swansea office is becoming an MTD hub for businesses and individuals as we support them with the HMRC compliance regime, which includes keeping digital records, using MTD-compatible software and submitting quarterly updates, as well as a final declaration. “A recent online poll of business in the UK by Azets showed that most companies are not prepared for MTD, even though it is an operational reality from now for those with qualifying income of above £50,000. With the roll-out, and demand from clients, we have job vacancies for 20 people in relation to MTD.”

Due to continued growth, Azets invested in relocating to a larger Swansea office at Enterprise Park in spring last year, now home to 30 staff.

Richard Goddard, Regional Managing Director at Azets, said:

“MTD is the most significant overhaul of the tax system since the introduction of self-assessment decades ago and it is clear from the Azets poll, and what we are hearing on the ground, that a lot of people, such as landlords and trades, will require professional support in completing compliant returns. “In turn, this is creating job opportunities for talented people here in Swansea.”

According to latest annual business activity figures from the Office for National Statistics, as of March 2025, there were 2.73 million VAT and/or PAYE businesses in the UK, with 105,000 (3.8%) in Wales.

Earlier this month Azets in Wales highlighted that people working from home lose their annual home working allowance from April 6, the start of the new tax year and worth £6 a week. Research by the firm showed that the scrapping of the HMRC measure for around 300,000 people will save £115 million over five years.

Meanwhile, the latest Azets Barometer provides a clear view of the current business environment, based on the perspectives of senior leaders across the markets which Azets serves.

Drawing on primary research with more than 1,700 business leaders, the quarterly survey tracks current sentiment around economic outlook, financial performance and the challenges and opportunities shaping business decisions today.

The latest results highlight a shift in mindset, as businesses balance ongoing uncertainty with a renewed focus on growth, investment and operational agility.

Key findings from the first quarter of this year:

75% of business leaders are optimistic about the economic outlook

81% report strong financial performance

45% say operational agility is now the most important driver of resilience

66% plan to increase digitalisation in the next 12 months

65% are increasing investment in AI

However, small and mid-size companies expressed concern about rising costs caused by the war in the Middle East.