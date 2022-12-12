Making Practical Solutions in Line with Protecting the Environment – Seren

Neil Kedward

Founder & Managing Director

Seren

Business News Wales spoke with Neil Kedward, Founder & Managing Director of Seren about his passion for sustainability and his journey from buying a hotel in need of renovation to creating one of the most well-respected hotel and hospitality businesses in Wales.

About the Grove

Grove of Narberth is an independent country house hotel nestled in the heart of the countryside with beautiful views of the Preseli hills, sitting just a short drive away from the incredible Pembrokeshire coast.

With a history dating back to the 15th century, it’s the perfect place to relax in unbuttoned luxury.

Delight in sincere hospitality, enjoy the best local ingredients, and lose yourself in our little bit of heaven in Wales.

Seren creates top quality hospitality destinations that make a real contribution to communities in South West Wales.

These venues include the 5 star Grove of Narberth hotel, Michelin Starred Beach House Restaurant in Oxwich on the Gower, and the Coast Restaurant and Kiosk Café in Saundersfoot.

All the groups venues are unique destinations with a true sense of place and sensational food.

Warm professionalism and bonhomie defines thier service style, showcasing warm and relaxed Welsh hospitality at its very best. Their leadership team have delivered at the highest level in the UK and International hospitality sector.

They are passionate about nurturing the next generation of talent to help build brilliant hospitality experiences for the benefit of our communities and visitors alike.

