Majority of Welsh SMEs See UK-Based Trade as Key to Their Future Growth

Most Welsh small businesses are focused on the domestic British market to secure growth over the next 12 months.

New research from Novuna Business Finance suggests that while tariff negotiations with the USA and new trade deals with countries outside the EU are making the headlines, businesses in Wales are seeking growth closer to home.

The nationally representative survey of 1,000 UK small businesses asked business owners which, if any, countries offered them potential for trade and business growth over the next year.

Across Wales, 76% of small businesses said they were looking to open up new markets to secure future growth opportunities. Of these, 83% were looking to open up new markets within the UK, with significantly fewer looking overseas.

The sectors where small businesses say they are most reliant on the UK market to secure future growth were agriculture (97%), construction (96%) and hospitality (87%).

Only 16% of Welsh businesses expressed interest in expanding into the USA – with 15% saying they planned to open up markets in the EU.

Interest in doing business in European countries outside the EU stood at just 4%. Other overseas markets where a minority of Welsh business owners were considering for trade included: China (7%), Australia (6%) and India (5%).

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, said: