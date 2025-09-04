Majority of Welsh SMEs See UK-Based Trade as Key to Their Future Growth

Most Welsh small businesses are focused on the domestic British market to secure growth over the next 12 months.
New research from Novuna Business Finance suggests that while tariff negotiations with the USA and new trade deals with countries outside the EU are making the headlines, businesses in Wales are seeking growth closer to home.
The nationally representative survey of 1,000 UK small businesses asked business owners which, if any, countries offered them potential for trade and business growth over the next year.
Across Wales, 76% of small businesses said they were looking to open up new markets to secure future growth opportunities. Of these, 83% were looking to open up new markets within the UK, with significantly fewer looking overseas.
The sectors where small businesses say they are most reliant on the UK market to secure future growth were agriculture (97%), construction (96%) and hospitality (87%).
Only 16% of Welsh businesses expressed interest in expanding into the USA – with 15% saying they planned to open up markets in the EU.
Interest in doing business in European countries outside the EU stood at just 4%. Other overseas markets where a minority of Welsh business owners were considering for trade included: China (7%), Australia (6%) and India (5%).
Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, said:
“These new findings are possibly a consequence of the frustrations many Welsh small businesses have felt following major political shifts over the last eight years. Our research in June 2017 revealed dismay over Brexit, with nearly a third of small business owners (31%) saying they wanted a new government that would reverse the Brexit decision.
“Forward wind to the start of 2025 and our Business Barometer survey revealed that more than seven in 10 small businesses (77%) said they were fearful that policies from the new US administration could have an adverse ripple effect on the outlook for small businesses here in the UK. Our new findings see this playing out, with a growing number of small businesses looking to the local UK market to deliver their aspirations for growth and expansion.
“In recent months, the UK Government has heralded a string of so-called ‘historic’ trade deals with India, the United States, and the European Union. Our data questions whether this will deliver an uplift in confidence for UK small businesses, at a time when their growth forecasts are falling each quarter. Small businesses dislike uncertainty, and with the Autumn Budget approaching, many enterprises will be hoping for a Budget that is good for business.”