Majority of Mortgage Advisers ‘Missing Out on Regulated Bridging Opportunities’

Mortgage advisers are being urged to upskill on regulated bridging products, with industry figures saying the sector offers significant potential for both clients and advisers who understand how and when to use it.

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, estimated that just 10% of advisers in his network are currently confident in advising on regulated bridging. Out of around 270 advisers, only 30 to 35 are registered to use Cornerstone’s regulated bridging panel – a figure the network is seeking to increase.

Speaking on The Cornerstone Finance Group Podcast, Haydn explained that the group has launched a panel covering the majority of the regulated bridging market. It has also worked with lenders to put together training on regulated bridging which it makes available to advisers within the network through its in-house portal. Advisers must complete the training before having access to the panel.

Haydn said bridging can be the right option in a variety of scenarios, including downsizing. He cited a recent case he had heard about where a 75-year-old was looking to buy a £750,000 new-build property. She was turned away by a broker acting for the estate agent because of her age and an assumption she would not be eligible for a mortgage. In fact, she owned her current home outright, valued at £2.2 million.

“Bridging was an obvious and straightforward solution there,” he said. Another adviser was able to step in and arrange the finance, enabling her to secure the home.

For Haydn, the case highlighted why having bridging in an adviser’s toolkit is essential.

“If you can’t offer it, you risk missing opportunities to give your client the best possible outcome,” he said, adding that regulated bridging fits naturally into a relationship-led advice model.

Ross Williams, Specialist Finance Account Manager – Bridging at OSB Group, said regulated bridging can be particularly valuable in cases where clients need to complete an onward purchase before selling their current property, or where a property is not yet in a habitable condition and a high street lender will not offer a mortgage.

“Over the last five years, we’ve seen a big rise in chain-break bridging,” Ross said. “It gives clients up to 12 months to sell their existing home while securing their next property.”

Ross said the most important factor for lenders is the exit strategy, either the sale of an existing property or refinancing. In both cases, advisers need to evidence that repayment is achievable. He added that regulated bridging usually offers up to around 75% loan-to-value on a gross basis, with interest rolled up or retained to avoid monthly repayments during the term.

For advisers unfamiliar with the product, Ross recommended speaking directly to account managers at lenders.

“If it’s your first regulated bridging case, let the lender know so they can guide you through the process,” he said.

Jodie Beck, founder of Mortgage Maison, said bridging is “where a broker’s value really shines” because each case is unique and requires matching the client to the right lender quickly.

“You can’t simply put a case through an online system and expect the right outcome,” Jodie said. “With bridging, criteria vary so much between lenders, and getting it right means knowing the market and packaging the deal well.”

She emphasised that regulated bridging is not just for emergencies but can be a proactive tool for helping clients move quickly and confidently, whether to avoid a rushed sale or secure a property that needs work before a long-term mortgage. She encouraged advisers to explore the product and use the support available from networks, lenders, and peers.

Haydn said the message to advisers was simple:

“Do the training, raise any questions, but have a go and get it in your kitbag because it really is essential moving forward.”

The Cornerstone Finance Group podcast episode Supporting Home Moves with Regulated Bridging is available here.