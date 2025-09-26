Major Visitor Facility Upgrades Begin at Country Park

Work has officially commenced on a major upgrade of visitor facilities at a Denbighshire park.

The first phase of the upgrade at Loggerheads Country Park includes a full refurbishment of the public toilets, to be followed by improvements to the on-site café and meeting room and finally the visitor centre and external family-friendly landscaping.

Local contractors Park City of St Asaph have been appointed to carry out the works, in partnership with design architects TACP based in Wrexham.

In 2023, UK Government confirmed their intention to provide £10.95 million of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting Clwyd West’s heritage, wellbeing, and rural communities.

This funding, known as the Local Regeneration Fund (LRF), has been awarded exclusively for successful projects included in Clwyd West and cannot be directed to other projects.

Despite the ongoing construction works, Loggerheads Country Park will remain open to visitors, with temporary toilet facilities and a covered seating area available.

In the meantime, a new pop-up catering facility, Tŷ’r Felin / Mill House, has opened next to the historic mill. Operated by local producer Chilly Cow, the pop-up offers a selection of locally sourced hot drinks, ice cream, snacks, and cakes. It will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 4pm, until the newly refurbished café reopens in March 2026.

The park welcomes over 250,000 visitors every year.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Council Leader and Lead member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said: