Major Step Forward for Swansea Seafront Plans with £20m Investment

The UK Government has announced plans for a £20 million investment to support the transformation of Swansea’s Civic Centre site on the city’s seafront.

Swansea Council has confirmed that funding from the UK Government will aim to support ambitious proposals to rejuvenate and re-envisage the building once it has gone through the necessary checks and clearances.

The council is working in collaboration with their development partner Urban Splash to breathe new life into the site.

Proposals include 15 commercial units across the ground and lower ground floors, cafés, bars, shops, workspaces, spaces for leisure and events, and around 140 residential apartments on the upper floors.

A next generation aquarium also forms part of the plans. It will combine cutting edge digital technology with real aquatic displays, creating an immersive experience for visitors of all ages.

Unlike traditional aquariums, the digital elements will be regularly refreshed, ensuring the attraction continually evolves and offers new reasons for people to return. The aim is to create a dynamic learning environment that brings marine ecosystems and ocean science to life while highlighting the importance of protecting the seas.

Marine conservation will sit at the heart of the project. The aquarium is expected to work closely with Swansea University’s marine biology department, showcasing research, raising awareness of global ocean challenges and inspiring future generations of marine scientists.

Alongside the aquarium, other proposals include a new saltwater lido on the seafront, reconnecting the Civic Centre site with Swansea’s long heritage of outdoor sea swimming.

The council’s Cabinet has recently given the green light for further work to develop the detailed proposals, ahead of a planning application expected to be submitted later this year.

The project will also need to go through further checks including due diligence and a final business case before funding is confirmed and allocated.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said:

“We have been driving the biggest regeneration programme Swansea has seen in over 70 years and the Civic Centre is one of the next big opportunities for us. “The Civic Centre sits on one of the most spectacular waterfront sites in the UK, although the building is now largely vacant following the successful move of services into the city centre into Y Storfa. “We want to see it transformed into a high-quality landmark destination for living, working and enjoying that features an aquarium, a saltwater lido, new homes, independent businesses, and leisure and community spaces that will benefit local people while attracting more visitors to Swansea. “This £20 million investment from the UK Government is a major further vote of confidence in Swansea and our plans for the site – and will greatly help the project to proceed more quickly. “The proposed aquarium has the potential to become a major new attraction for our waterfront, combining live marine exhibits with innovative digital experiences and a strong focus on education and conservation. “Working alongside Swansea University’s marine experts, it will help people better understand our seas and the challenges they face, while creating an engaging experience for families, visitors and school groups.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

”Backing Swansea with this £20 million investment will create jobs, transform the city's tourist offering and boost its local economy, making it a more attractive place to live, work and start a business in the years to come.”

Jo Stevens, the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Wales, said:

“The £20 million investment from the UK Government will help deliver the ambitious regeneration plans for the iconic Civic Centre in Swansea and the new waterfront district, transforming this part of the city and making the most of its spectacular location. “This investment will make Swansea even more of a destination for visitors as well as providing better leisure facilities and places to live and work for residents.”

Torsten Bell, MP for Swansea West, said:

“Securing this major investment in an iconic Swansea landmark has been a personal priority for me. With the £20 million funding from the UK Government, this is another big step forward for the city. “With its prime spot overlooking the splendid curve of our beach, the building is crying out for a new lease of life. “And that is exactly what we are going to give it, as we keep investing in Swansea’s future, not just remembering its past.”

Urban Splash was appointed as Swansea Council's strategic partner in 2021 as part of a 20-year strategic regeneration partnership across seven city sites, including the Civic Centre.

David Warburton, Development Director at Urban Splash, said:

“This is fantastic news for our shared vision for Swansea and a major step forward in turning our joint plans for the repurposing of the Civic Centre into a reality. “The investment paves the way for the creation of a vibrant new waterfront district for Swansea, benefiting local people and acting as a magnet to draw visitors and investment in support of Swansea’s long-term growth. “We greatly value our partnership with Swansea Council and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver not only the repurposing of the Civic Centre as part of the City Waterfront project, but in realising the wider vision for the city across all seven sites in the partnership.”

The Civic Centre redevelopment — together with the aquarium — is estimated to be worth £17 million a year to Swansea’s economy. The Civic Centre project is expected to create around 291 direct jobs across hospitality, retail, leisure, culture and building management, along with around 50 additional jobs linked specifically to the proposed aquarium.