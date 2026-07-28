Major Step Forward for Historic Swansea Bridge Restoration

Complex work to restore and reinstate an historic bridge over the River Tawe in Swansea has taken a major step forward.

Swansea Council has appointed South Wales-based contractor Ian Davies Plant to deliver the next – and final – phase of the Morfa Bascule Bridge restoration, with construction expected to begin soon.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“We're delighted to be moving forward with these important works on the famous bascule bridge. “This is a key part of our wider plans to regenerate the lower Swansea Valley while protecting and celebrating the city's unique industrial heritage. “Restoring this landmark structure will help create a valuable new asset for residents and visitors. “The copperworks site has the potential to become a major leisure destination, building on its status as a key part of Swansea's heritage. “We're pushing forward with the restoration of the Tawe River corridor, and Lower Swansea Valley Project. Penderyn are there, the two historic engine houses and the laboratory building are being restored, and we have plans for more boating pontoons on the river. “A new river walkway is planned, new facilities will be created along the river, and a new major tourism destination is set to open nearby. “The Swans plan to create new experiences for fans at the stadium – so this area has a fantastic future as part of the better Swansea we're building.”

Built in 1909 and designated as a Scheduled Monument, the Bascule Bridge is a rare and significant part of Swansea's historic landscape.

Previous phases have seen the steel bascule span carefully removed from the river and conserved, alongside essential stabilisation works on the timbers that stand in the river.

The upcoming phase is intended to complete restoration of the structure, including repairs to timber trestles, the replacement of some bridge elements, and the lifting of the historic bascule span back into place using a specialist crane operation.

Once complete, the bridge will be brought back into use as a public footpath and cycle track, helping to improve access and connectivity along the river corridor.

The scheme forms part of the council's long-term ambition to revitalise the lower Swansea Valley, enhancing the environment while preserving important heritage assets for future generations.