Major Nuclear Manufacturing Opens in North Wales Creating 200 New Jobs

Up to 200 highly skilled, long-term jobs are being created at a major nuclear manufacturing operation which has opened in North Wales.

Boccard have opened a new manufacturing site in Flintshire providing equipment for the nuclear industry and is the company's first major nuclear production facility in the UK.

The new Broughton facility will be home to the Boccard’s proprietary fully digitalised process for the design and manufacture of high-integrity piping systems, associated supports, tanks and vessels.

Bruno Boccard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Boccard said:

“Our new facility in North Wales marks a major development in our more than 100-year history and forms part of our strategy to expand our nuclear business here in the UK and our European portfolio.” “Nuclear is now recognised as a major source of carbon-free energy, which is capable of meeting the world’s growing energy needs and environmental challenges.” “The UK government clearly believes in the future of this clean energy source and it will also provide much needed energy resilience, security and affordability at a time when supply of power is increasingly uncertain and the cost of energy production is spiralling.” “As a business we will be using our five decades of experience across the board, covering design and manufacture, to be at the forefront of driving the solutions of tomorrow in arguably the energy sector that offers the most potential in helping the world achieve its decarbonisation targets as governments globally respond to the challenge of climate change.”

Nigel Cann, Hinkley Point C Delivery Director,said:

“Hinkley Point C provides over 25,000 job opportunities across the UK and will invest £18 billion into the UK supply chain. “We have strong links with Wales, with Welsh workers dominant on the construction site.” “The factory here at Broughton allows our partner Boccard to create quality products with a skilled workforce for Hinkley Point C and follow-on projects.” “I am very happy to be here at the start of the great opportunity this factory and the product it produces offers.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“I’m very pleased to see Boccard investing in North Wales, which is testament to the skills and facilities we have in the region.” “Close to the AMRC and other partners it shows how North Wales has the opportunity to be a major strategic location for nuclear development in the UK.”

The UK Government’s strategy includes a significant acceleration of nuclear, with an ambition of up to 24GW by 2050, which will represent up to around 25% of Britain’s projected electricity demand.