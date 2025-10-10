Major Newport Flood Risk Management Project Officially Opens

A major scheme to reduce flood risk to more than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Lliswerry area of Newport has been officially opened.

The £25 million Stephenson Street Flood Risk Management Scheme, funded by the Welsh Government and delivered by Natural Resources Wales, marks a significant milestone in improving Newport’s resilience to flooding and climate change.

Weak spots along the old River Usk embankment previously caused localised flooding of the bordering industrial estate during high tides.

The new defences are a combination of flood walls, gates and grass embankments. The major construction project, delivered by Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd, consisted of 700 metres of sheet piles, installed to a depth of 10m to help strengthen the embankment, as well as a reinforced concrete wall around the Felnex industrial estate.

A section of the highway off Eastbank Road has also been raised, providing an alternative route for road users in the area when the floodgate on Corporation Road is in operation for maintenance purposes or prior to anticipated high tides.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“This is a significant investment in Newport's future and shows our determination to protect homes and businesses from the increasing impacts of climate change. This year we are providing record investment of £77 million to support those most at-risk through our Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme. “As we face the reality of more extreme weather events and rising sea levels, projects like Stephenson Street show how we can adapt and build stronger, more resilient communities. I'm particularly pleased that as well as protecting homes and businesses from flooding, this scheme also creates new urban forests and improves local green spaces.”

Ceri Davies, Chief Executive of NRW, said:

“Flooding can have a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods. “As climate change continues to drive rising sea levels and more extreme weather, the Stephenson Street scheme is a proactive response to future flood risk. “Without it, our models predict increased flood risk for over 1,000 homes and another 1,000 businesses and amenities in the area. “The scheme will provide effective, long-term peace of mind for those who live and work in the Lliswerry area of Newport and bring wider ecological and community benefits to the area, making Newport a more resilient and thriving place for its residents for years to come.”

In addition to reducing flood risk, the project has enhanced local green spaces and improved access to the Wales Coast Path.

A new footpath within Coronation Park now links to the Coast Path, creating a circular walking route with new viewing platforms across the River Usk.

To offset the removal of approximately 650 trees and shrubs during construction, three new urban forests have been planted in Coronation Park, consisting of 1,600 young trees, contributing to biodiversity and carbon reduction.

The scheme’s commitment to sustainability was recently recognised at the ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers) Wales Cymru Awards, where it received the Bill Ward Sustainability Award. This accolade highlights the project’s success in delivering long-term environmental, social and economic benefits for the community.

Ceri Davies said:

“As we head through autumn and into the winter months, NRW is urging people across Wales to take steps to prepare for potential flooding. “While schemes like Stephenson Street play a vital role in reducing flood risk, we will never be able to stop all flooding. Just because it hasn’t happened to you before, doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future. “Whilst we will continue to invest in flood defences and warning systems, and work closely with the Met Office to forecast flood risk, building resilience within communities is also essential. “It’s critical that those at risk are prepared for flooding- even if they have never flooded before – and that they take practical action now to increase their resilience, and reduce the risk to themselves, their loved ones, and their property.”

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office Will Lang said:

“As we move through autumn we inevitably see an increased chance of impactful weather, including the possibility of named storms and flooding. “Wales has had a very wet start to meteorological autumn, with already 50% more rain than the long-term average for the whole of September. “At the Met Office, we know preparation ahead of severe weather events is the best way of minimising potential impacts, while also staying up to date with the latest forecast and any Met Office warnings.”

Ceri added:

“Wales has already seen flooding during the autumn with frequent and persistent bands of heavy rain in stark contrast to the hot dry summer we experienced. “Catchments now much wetter and more responsive to further rainfall increasing the likelihood of flooding during the remainder of the autumn and into winter.. “We would echo the advice of the Met Office and when severe impactful weather is forecast we encourage the public to take our three key simple steps to be flood ready this winter.”