Major Investment Transforms Aberaeron’s Leisure and Library Facilities

Significant improvements to Aberaeron’s leisure and library facilities were celebrated during a visit by Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership.

Serving the community and pupils of Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron since 1999, Sir Geraint Evans Leisure Centre, Aberaeron, has recently undergone a major refurbishment of its sports hall. The project was supported by a Sport Wales grant from the Welsh Government, alongside funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Ceredigion County Council.

The upgrades include a new floor, LED lighting, and redecoration, with innovative line markings for Boccia and Pickleball – a first for council-operated facilities.

Further investment has enhanced the fitness suite and multi-purpose room, bringing the total investment to £331,000. These improvements will benefit all users, including those accessing health intervention programmes.

The Minister also visited Aberaeron Library, which has recently relocated to the ground floor of Penmorfa Council offices. The move was supported by a £212,016 Welsh Government Transformation Capital Grant, helping modernise facilities and create a vibrant community hub.

Since reopening on 01 November 2025, the library has welcomed 965 visitors, issued over 2,000 items, and hosted popular events such as book launches, reading groups, and family activities.

The new space offers extended opening hours, meeting rooms, and a Maker Space, strengthening its role as a centre for learning and engagement.

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said:

“It is great to see how Welsh Government investment is making a real difference to communities in Ceredigion. The improvements to Sir Geraint Evans Leisure Centre and the relocation of Aberaeron Library demonstrate our commitment to creating modern, accessible facilities that serve everyone. These projects show what can be achieved when different levels of government work together. The new leisure facilities will encourage more people to lead active, healthy lives, whilst the transformed library space is already proving to be a vibrant hub for learning, creativity and community connection. Investments like these are central to our vision for Wales – building stronger communities where everyone has access to excellent cultural, sporting and learning opportunities.”

Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, added: