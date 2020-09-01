Major Investment in High Speed Broadband Infrastructure for The Welsh Capital

Following a successful bid for funding, the Welsh Government is providing £500,000 to Cardiff Council to improve the infrastructure which transports fibre-optic broadband around the city.

The work in Cardiff, which will be completed next year, will join up with ongoing investment in the duct network along the M4 corridor, bringing benefits across the South Wales region.

Across Wales more than 95 per cent of premises can access superfast broadband following the Welsh Government’s Superfast Cymru programme. In addition a further rollout of gigabit speed fibre broadband is taking place in those areas which are not yet able to receive it, with a recent extension focussing on areas with less than 90 per cent coverage.

Businesses and organisations in Cardiff’s fast-growing creative industries sector have been working closely with Cardiff Council for the past 18 months and together they have identified the need for the city to expand its existing fibre optic duct network. This is in order to increase the capacity of the ‘Cardiff Creative Network’ aimed at providing the gigabit broadband speeds required by the sector.

As well as helping underpin the council’s plans to put culture, creativity and innovation at the heart of the city’s development, improvements to the duct network would also have benefits for active travel plans in the city – enabling the potential for data to be collected which could be used to calculate traffic flow, pedestrian footfall and cycle usage as well as monitoring air quality.

Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters said:

“The funding we are announcing today will improve the fibre infrastructure enabling the provision of gigabit broadband speeds in the city. This will help Cardiff Council with plans they have to provide faster broadband for the creative industries and to monitor transport across the city so they can pinpoint where improvements can be made to encourage active travel. “By improving and expanding the current fibre ducts system in the city we can make an important contribution to plans to support businesses. “Elsewhere in Wales the rollout with Openreach, which is part of a package of measures to bring faster broadband to communities, is bringing gigabit speed broadband to premises. We have also topped up the UK Government’s Gigabit Voucher scheme, making it the most generous in the UK.”

Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas said: