Major Investment Begins at Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys Campus

Work has officially begun on the redevelopment of Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys Campus.

Following the completion of an initial phase of demolition works, the campus – which first opened in the 1960s as a training hub for the mining industry – will now be transformed into a modern, sustainable learning environment, designed to support future generations of learners.

The redevelopment will be delivered in multiple phases. The first phase will include the creation of a new Energy Centre, state-of-the-art catering facilities, business and IT learning spaces, and dedicated areas for exams, independent study and staff use.

The second phase of work is scheduled to begin in spring next year, which will introduce new engineering and motor vehicle workshops, alongside an ultra-modern gym and additional sustainable learning facilities. The full redevelopment is anticipated to be completed by autumn 2027.

Nicola Gamlin, Principal of Coleg Gwent, said:

“This redevelopment is about much more than just buildings – it’s about creating opportunities for current and future learners across our communities. “We are proud of the role that the Crosskeys Campus has played over generations, and these new facilities will ensure it continues to inspire and support students for many years to come. “By investing in modern, sustainable spaces, we are helping learners to gain the skills, confidence and experiences they need to succeed in their future careers.”

Ian Jones, Director at Willmott Dixon, said:

“We’re delighted to mark this important milestone for Coleg Gwent and the wider community of the Crosskeys campus. This project is about more than construction – it’s about creating opportunities and a sustainable future. Working in close partnership with the team at Coleg Gwent we’re proud to help bring forward a campus that will serve both today’s learners and future generations.”

The Crosskeys Campus offers a wide range of courses, including A-levels, vocational qualifications and apprenticeships in subjects such as performing arts, catering, beauty and manufacturing.

Coleg Gwent is one of Wales’ largest further education colleges, with campuses at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, City of Newport, Crosskeys, Torfaen Learning Zone and Usk. Across its sites, the college offers vocational courses, apprenticeships, A-levels and higher education opportunities.