Major Improvement Works Completed at Residential Site in Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire County Council has completed major improvement works at Fleming Crescent, delivering upgraded roofing, structural enhancements and new solar technology across three residential blocks.

The project, which forms part of the council’s wider commitment to investing in safer, warmer and more energy-efficient homes, has seen the full replacement of roofs serving 54 flats.

The works also included significant structural improvements to support the long-term performance of the buildings, alongside the installation of solar panels to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and help lower energy costs for tenants.

Pembrokeshire County Council received a funding contribution from Welsh Government through the Optimised Retrofit Programme, which helps support the delivery of the energy-efficiency improvements alongside wider investment works.

All works were completed on schedule, with W B Griffiths & Son Ltd appointed as the main contractor responsible for delivering the scheme.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Michelle Bateman, said:

“Delivering a project of this scale on schedule is a significant achievement. The new roofs and external upgrades will help reduce future maintenance issues and improve the long-term resilience of the buildings, while the solar panels form an important part of our wider decarbonisation programme. By working closely with W B Griffiths & Son Ltd, we have delivered high-quality improvements that will benefit tenants both now and in the future. “Pembrokeshire County Council continues to invest in housing improvements across the county, ensuring homes remain safe, modern, energy efficient and fit for the future.”

The project has also received national recognition, having been shortlisted for a Constructing Excellence in Wales Award. This shortlisting reflects the high quality of the works and the successful delivery of the scheme.

Neil Griffiths, Managing Director of W B Griffiths & Son Ltd, said: