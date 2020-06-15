Major Cycling Investment into Train Stations Across Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) are set to provide hundreds of new cycle storage spaces at stations in Wales and England.

The impact of the current covid19 crisis has accelerated the need for more active travel facilities to encourage walking and cycling for key workers on core routes.

As part of their Station Improvement Vision, TfW will be creating hundreds of cycle storage spaces at 247 stations, over the next few years.

TfW will be working closely with partners including Sustrans Cymru and local authorities throughout Wales to deliver these improvements. Active Travel is a fundamental part of TfW’s plans to create an integrated transport network, linking all modes of travel and providing an accessible and affordable service.

The first scheme was completed in Llanelli earlier this year with 16 brand new cycle hoops installed and followed by a revamp in Abergavenny, replacing 5 old bike cages with 20 new ones.

TfW will also upgrade existing cycle storage with a focus on making it more accessible and secure.

Lee Waters, Deputy Transport Minister, said:

“We need to make journeys as seamless as possible – having excellent walking and cycling access and facilities is an important part of this. We continue to work towards a better integrated transport network and this is another step in the right direction. “Coronavirus has seen more people cycling and I hope to see this maintained once we are able to loosen travel restrictions.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO added:

“At TfW our goal has always been to transform transport for the people of Wales and improve the customer experience. We are creating a transport network that is fully integrated and active travel is a key part of this. We are working with our partners to create more active travel routes and we’ve already started increasing the number of cycle storage spaces at our stations. “Covid19 has had a direct impact on public transport and active travel will play a very important part in our recovery and how people move around in the future.”

Hinatea Fonteneau, Head of Station Projects for Transport for Wales, said:

“Over the next four years, we will carry out improvement works to all our stations across Wales and the borders. “Creating or increasing provision of cycle storage at stations is a key part of these works as it will enable customers to experience a seamless and safe journey, from one sustainable mode of transport to another public transport.”

Ryland Jones, Deputy Director for Sustrans Cymru said: