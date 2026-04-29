‘Major Change Ahead’ for Tourism After Senedd Election, Sector Association Says

The Professional Association of Self-Caterers (PASC UK) Cymru has published its Wales Manifesto Matrix ahead of the Senedd election on 7 May 2026.

It says the matrix reveals “stark contrasts” between parties’ support for key tourism and hospitality policies, which it says signals major change ahead for Welsh tourism after the election.

Covering policy areas such as the 182-day threshold for short-term lets, the proposed tourism levy, and wider regulatory changes, PASC UK Cymru has conducted an extensive review of party manifestos to determine this matrix. It said that the analysis has been supported by direct engagement with party policy teams across Wales to ensure an accurate and up-to-date assessment of positions.

PASC UK Cymru says its key takeaways from the major political policies include:

Welsh Conservatives position themselves as strongly pro-tourism, pledging to reduce the 182-day threshold, scrap the tourism levy, and review the licensing framework.

Green Party of Wales focuses primarily on housing and sustainable transport, with no specific commitments relating to the 182-day threshold or tourism levy.

Welsh Labour does not commit to changing the 182-day threshold or removing the tourism levy. While details are limited, the party signals support for the sector through its proposed new Tourism Strategy for Wales.

Welsh Liberal Democrats outline priorities around high streets and town centres, but their position on key tourism policies remains unclear pending internal policy processes.

Plaid Cymru supports the tourism levy and proposes a review of business rates, alongside a reassessment of the 182-day threshold, including potential exemptions.

Reform UK Wales commits to reducing the 182-day threshold, scrapping the tourism levy, and includes a dedicated section outlining its broader support for the tourism sector.

“We are grateful for the time and engagement shown by political parties across Wales, with a recognition by all parties, that our sector needs change,” said PASC UK Cymru’s Nicky Williamson. “This matrix highlights clear differences in approach, but also demonstrates a clear understanding that tourism policy will evolve following the election. We look forward to continuing our work with all parties to help shape policies that are fair, practical, and support the long-term future of tourism in Wales. We hope this manifesto matrix gives voters a clear, straightforward guide to where parties stand as they head to the polls on 7 May.”

The Wales Manifesto Matrix will continue to be updated as party positions evolve, PASC UK Cymru said.