Major Business Event Set to Launch in North Wales

A major business event for North Wales is expected to attract thousands of attendees.

Big Business North Wales 2026 is set to take place on Friday June 5 2026 between 9am and 4pm at Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The event's headline partner is Ambition North Wales.

After spending seven years as a full-time mum, organiser Nina Sardar said she returned to business “determined to create something transformational for North Wales — a large-scale business exhibition and economic showcase that the region had never seen before”.

She said she believed North Wales deserved an event that would bring together businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, graduates, public sector organisations and industry leaders under one roof to drive collaboration, opportunity and growth.

More than 1,000 bookings are already secured and a handful of exhibitor spaces are still available.

Designed to showcase the strength, innovation and diversity of the North Wales economy, the event will feature more than 150 exhibitors spread across 10,000 square metres of exhibition space. The exhibition has been divided into ten high-growth economic zones reflecting the sectors helping shape the future of the region.

These include:

Net Zero & Clean Energy

Advanced Manufacturing & Materials

Trade, Transport, Logistics & Ireland Corridor

Digital, Data & AI Adoption

Skills, Talent & Workforce

Finance, Investment & Growth

Construction, Property & Regeneration

Start-Up, Scale-Up & Professional Services

Tourism, Hospitality & Retail

Equality, Diversity, Inclusion & Charity

Alongside the exhibition floor, visitors will also be able to access keynote speakers, practical workshops, networking hubs, live demonstrations and focused short presentations offering insight into innovation, business growth, skills development and investment opportunities across the region.

A major focus of the event is supporting the future workforce of North Wales. Through a dedicated Skills, Talent & Workforce Zone, students, graduates and job seekers will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers, explore apprenticeships and graduate opportunities, access CV advice and view live job vacancies from across the region.

Nina said:

“This event was created because I genuinely believed North Wales needed something of this scale and ambition. We have incredible businesses, talented people and huge opportunity across the region. Big Business North Wales is about creating one powerful platform where organisations can come together, build relationships, generate opportunities and showcase everything our region has to offer.”

She added:

“After spending seven years as a full-time mum, returning to running my own business f2n Business Network and seeing the response to this vision has been overwhelming. The support from the business community has been incredible and shows there is a real appetite for a major event that champions North Wales.”

Organisers are supporting Ty Gobaith / Hope House Children's Hospices throughout the exhibition, with fundraising activities taking place before and during the event.

Big Business North Wales is free to attend, although advance booking is essential.

Further information, exhibitor details and visitor registration can be found at www.bbnw.uk