Major Acquisition Creates New Force in UK Recruitment

A significant new force in specialist recruitment has been created following the acquisition of Kenton Black Group by Sphere Solutions.

The move sees Birmingham-headquartered Kenton Black join the Sphere Solutions group, creating a recruitment business with enhanced national reach, broader capabilities and a strengthened offering for clients and candidates across the UK.

Founded in 2005, Sphere Solutions has built a strong reputation as one of the UK's leading specialist construction recruiters, with offices across Wales and the South of England, including Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester, Gloucester, Plymouth, Truro, Taunton, Southampton and London.

Kenton Black, established in 2008, has developed a nationwide presence and trusted reputation across construction, engineering and a range of professional sectors, operating from its Midlands base and a network of national offices.

James Hughes, Managing Director and Founder of Sphere Solutions, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Kenton Black into the Sphere family. This is a partnership built on strong alignment in values, sector expertise and long-term vision. “Both businesses share a commitment to delivering high-quality recruitment solutions, and together we are even better positioned to support our clients and candidates. “Having known members of the Kenton Black team for many years, this move is underpinned by trusted relationships and a shared ambition – and we have worked closely with their leadership to ensure strong alignment as we move forward together.”

The combined business brings together expertise across commercial construction, residential housing, civils and infrastructure, mechanical and electrical (M&E), and retail and fit-out, creating a stronger platform to support customers and deliver future growth.

Aaron Crabtree, Director and Founder of Kenton Black Group, said:

“While there was interest from multiple parties, Sphere stood out because of its shared ambition, complementary sector expertise, strong people-first culture and aligned values. “By bringing together Sphere's established strength in the building and residential sectors with Kenton Black's recognised expertise in civil engineering, we are creating a business with genuine national scale, enhanced capability and broader reach – with significant opportunities for growth across the UK recruitment market.”

Both businesses say the focus will now be on integration, collaboration and continuity, ensuring employees, clients and candidates benefit from an expanded network, deeper sector knowledge and increased opportunities.