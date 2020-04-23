Magor Brewery Expands its Efforts to Support the Emergency Services

Budweiser Brewing Group UK & I and their Magor Brewery are supporting the local healthcare community by producing hand sanitiser and disinfectant, which is being packaged and distributed to the local health services.

It is still business as usual for the Magor brewery who brew over 1 billion pints each year, but they are doing what they can to support those in need in the local community during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Magor Brewery have provided 485 litres of hand sanitiser to Gwent Police, 30 litres to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue, as well as other local businesses including Chepstow Doctors Surgery, St David’s Clinic, Lougher Home Care, Monmouthshire Community Support, and Appletree Day Nursery. The brewery is also in talks with Monmouthshire County Council to provide hand sanitiser to their key workers.

The Budweiser Brewing Group’s Magor Brewery first opened its doors in 1979. Today, the brewery employs more than 390 staff, brewing over 1 billion pints each year.

Lloyd Manship, Magor Brewery manager said,

“I started my career as an apprentice at this brewery in 1999, and having grown up in the area I was keen to get involved and be able to give something back to the community. It is so important that we do all we can to look out for one another in our local communities. “We as a brewery are pleased with the part we can play in delivering essential fluids like hand sanitiser and disinfectant to those that need it the most at this challenging time. It’s been a real team effort!”

Commenting further, Paula Lindenberg, President of Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, said,

“Demand for alcohol-based hand sanitiser has continued to increase in the UK, and there’s already a shortage. “We at Budweiser Brewing Group are so grateful for the heroic efforts of the frontline workers in our local communities, and in this unprecedented time we want to turn our attention to supporting public health efforts and ensuring those around us can stay safe and healthy.”

Additionally, the brewery are also supporting the Pub sector. Save Pub Life is an initiative offering the public in the UK the chance to support approximately 40,000 pub businesses threatened by the spread of coronavirus. The programme encourages pubgoers to purchase gift cards for use in their local pubs when they reopen, and Budweiser Brewing Group will double the total donation, pledging to match the value of the card up to a combined total of £1m. Twenty pubs in Wales have signed up to the scheme so far and more are welcome.

The Welsh Government’s Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:

“This is an excellent example of how companies large and small are working together for their local communities in this challenging and worrying time. It is great to see how our food and drink companies across Wales are providing essential products for key workers who are in need of the support.”

Budweiser Brewing Group’s Magor Brewery is one of its three breweries in the UK, using the finest natural ingredients, offering leading premium beer and cider brands, including global brands Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands Bud Light, Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden; and local champions Bass and Boddingtons.