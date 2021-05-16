Magazine Production & Editorial Assistant

Location: Cardiff | Based in Tramshed Tech

Duration: 2/3 Months | Freelance or fixed contract (Stong possibility of turning into a full-time position in Sept 21)

Start date: Immediate

This is a fantastic opportunity for a self-motivated candidate with some magazine editorial/sub-editing and research experience to support our editor in the production and management of our upcoming B2B printed publications.

This is a fast-evolving area of our business and whilst we are only looking to appoint for a short term position, there is a high possibility that this will turn into a full-time position.

Key duties:

Proofread and subedit print and digital products to high standards.

Solid organisation skills with the ability to work to a strict deadline and manage busy workload without supervision.

Good IT skills including MS Office, Photoshop, CMS and WordPress.

You will have a high level of accuracy and attention to detail in your work and be able to problem-solve.

Provide ongoing research as areas of coverage will be niche and specialist.

Liaising with advertising sales and editorial teams to ensure that deadlines are met.

Oversee the full production cycle including flat planning.

Source and prepare images and content and coordinate digital edition of magazines.

Liaising with our designer to ensure concepts are created on time and on brief

Being a technical resource for production queries

Business News Wales is the number one B2B communications channel in Wales – representing more than 40 clients and engaging with over 20,000 business professionals every day.

We believe our small and clever country can become amongst the best in the world – a global leader in Cyber, Tech, Advanced Manufacturing, Creative Industries, MedTech, Social Enterprise, Transport, the Green Economy, the SME Economy and so much more.

You will believe that too – because you will know what industry, in partnership with both the UK and Welsh Governments are doing to put us in pole position for the fourth industrial age.

For an informal virtual discussion email [email protected]