Made in Cymru Launch New Welsh Craft Fair Directory

The premier destination for supporting Welsh crafts makers online has introduced a new feature that helps shoppers find local markets and craft fairs in real life.

The new online directory brings together hundreds of local market events in an easy-to-use responsive calendar format. With filters allowing people to search their region shoppers across all of Wales can now find a craft fair, market or maker’s event near them with ease.

The Craft Fair Directory is part of the wider mission of the popular online Welsh shopping marketplace Made in Cymru, to help promote Welsh-made products and spotlight Welsh businesses. The Directory promotes everything from one-day independent artisan events to major recurring week-long markets and organisers can easily submit their events to attract more attention and more visitors. Many of the site’s talented makers are already showcasing their work at these markets and fairs, so it made sense to encourage shoppers and makers to connect online and in the real world.

The winner of the 2021 Welsh Enterprise eCommerce platform of the year, Made in Cyrmu’s commitment to the Welsh community and economy reflects the region’s fierce pride in its artisan makers and unique culture. For the founder, Welsh entrepreneur Mike Gwynne, the Directory is a natural extension of this pride and a smart way to help better integrate real-world selling with the essential online shopping. This comes as craft retailers are more popular than ever before. According to the Crafts Council, between 2006 and 2019 craft sales increased from £883 million to over £3 billion. Much of this was due to new retail platforms allowing makers to better connect with shoppers, and much of it was due to the resurgence of craft fairs, markets, and makers' events across the whole country.

Designed to work on a desktop computer for committed planners or the mobile phones of more spontaneous shoppers, the Craft Fair Directory is set to become another fantastic digital tool to promote and highlight the Welsh artisan community. Combined, the Directory and Made in Cymru website mean Welsh businesses can better reach their local community and simultaneously reach UK audiences.

To find out more about Made in Cymru and the Welsh Craft Fair Directory visit: www.madeincymru.com/pages/welsh-craft-fair-directory