M-SParc Launches Sgil Sparc to Inspire Next Generation in STEM

M-SParc has officially branded its skills outreach work, with the launch of Sgil Sparc, set to inspire the next generation through curriculum-based workshops, programmes and activities. Designed and developed by a team of Educators, Sgil Sparc will be a channel of resources and opportunities for children & young people, parents & guardians, and teachers & educators.
The aim of Sgil Sparc is simple and essential; to create opportunities for children and young people to engage with Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). By ensuring all the activities tie into the new Curriculum for Wales, Sgil Sparc is ensuring that STEM learning is exciting, accessible and directly relevant to young people’s education. All the programmes are funded via M-SParc, leaving no barriers for participation, and this separation allows M-SParc’s main channel to keep its focus on business support, innovation, and the wider ecosystem.
In a timely recognition of the work, Sgil Sparc has been shortlisted for STEM programme of the year at the Wales STEM Awards, with team manager Emily Roberts shortlisted for STEM Woman of the Year.
Emily, Outreach and Community Manager, said:
“M-SParc is home to over 50 tenant companies, and our ecosystem is growing. It was disheartening to hear employers saying that they struggle to find the skills they need locally, and on the other hand to hear that young people feel they have no options in the region when they grow up. Rather than wait for a solution, we decided to create one. That these programmes are recognised on a national shortlist is the cherry on the cake for this launch, we’re very proud of our work and pleased to be able to showcase it on such a platform.”
The Sgil Sparc programmes currently focus on Entrepreneurship, Creative-Digital, and Energy, and have been designed and tested over 12 months with education leads, local authority, and industry feedback to ensure they map against both the Curriculum for Wales and local industry need. Each one takes up to a week to deliver, providing an in-depth project-based learning opportunity for pupils and teachers. The development of literacy, numeracy and digital competence is at the core of the programmes, as well as a link to the local area to ensure that the projects are as relevant and as current as possible for the children and young people.
Our work to bridge the skills gap continues after the bell rings, as Emily elaborates:
“As well as our dedicated Sgil Sparc programmes, we have Clwb Sparci activities for under 11s, and GOFOD for older children, allowing us to deliver taster and one-day sessions to wet people’s appetite and showcase how accessible STEM can be. All of these are carefully curated by our STEM Officers, who have teaching experience and knowledge of the curriculum for Wales.”
The new brand was officially launched at the National Eisteddfod, one of Wales’ most celebrated cultural festivals. Audiences enjoyed an showcase of live STEM with the debut of “The Big Science Show” that featured hands on activities, providing an introduction of what Sgil Sparc has to offer.
Now, The Big Science Show is making its way into schools, bringing STEM programmes and “Clwb Sparci” activities to pupils across north Wales in one-day events, enabling everyone to be a part of this exciting future. The in-depth Sgil Sparc programmes will continue in those schools able to make the commitment to longer learning experiences. The Sgil Sparc team is keen to hear from schools in north west Wales who wish to participate, and a booking system will soon be in place.
STEM skills are vital for the future of the workforce and Sgil Sparc aims to help and encourage young people to be able to acquire these skills. By introducing Sgil Sparc, M-SParc is reinforcing its role as a driving force for innovation and community impact, ensuring that the benefits of its work extend far beyond the business world and into the lives of families and schools.
STEM and Skills Senior Officer Ffion Medi said:
“The excitement and enthusiasm that the young people we work with have for learning about science, technology, engineering, mathematics and entrepreneurship is contagious, and a privilege to witness every week. I’m honoured to be opening the eyes of future pioneers to the potential career paths here in North Wales regularly. The future is bright, and it’s lovely to see our work being celebrated nationally with these nominations. Watch this space, because we have exciting things planned for igniting ambition and bridging the skills gap.”
This is just the beginning for Sgil Sparc. With a dedicated team and plans to expand activities further, Sgil Sparc is about giving children and young people confidence to explore their potential. By nurturing ambition and creativity from an early age, Sgil Sparc is helping to prepare a new generation to embrace the opportunities of the future.
Mae M-SParc wedi brandio ein gwaith allgymorth sgiliau yn swyddogol, gyda lansiad cyffrous Sgil Sparc, a fydd yn ysbrydoli'r genhedlaeth nesaf trwy weithdai, rhaglenni a gweithgareddau sy'n seiliedig ar y cwricwlwm. Wedi'i ddylunio a'i ddatblygu gan dîm o Addysgwyr, bydd Sgil Sparc yn sianel o adnoddau a chyfleoedd i blant a phobl ifanc, rhieni a gwarcheidwaid, ac athrawon ac addysgwyr.
Mae nod Sgil Sparc yn syml ac yn hanfodol; creu cyfleoedd i blant a phobl ifanc ymgysylltu â Gwyddoniaeth, Technoleg, Peirianneg a Mathemateg (STEM). Drwy sicrhau bod yr holl weithgareddau’n cyd-fynd â’r Cwricwlwm newydd i Gymru, mae Sgil Sparc yn sicrhau bod dysgu STEM yn gyffrous, yn hygyrch ac yn uniongyrchol berthnasol i addysg pobl ifanc. Mae’r holl raglenni’n cael eu hariannu drwy M-SParc, heb adael unrhyw rwystrau i gyfranogiad, ac mae’r gwahanu hwn yn caniatáu i brif sianel M-SParc gadw ei ffocws ar gymorth busnes, arloesedd, a’r ecosystem ehangach.
Mewn cydnabyddiaeth amserol o’r gwaith, mae Sgil Sparc newydd gael ei rhoi ar restr fer rhaglen STEM y flwyddyn yng Ngwobrau STEM Cymru, gyda’r rheolwr tîm Emily Roberts ar restr fer Menyw STEM y Flwyddyn.
Dywedodd Emily, Rheolwr Allgymorth a Chymuned:
"Mae M-SParc yn gartref i dros 50 o gwmnïau tenantiaid, ac mae ein hecosystem yn tyfu. Roedd yn siomedig clywed cyflogwyr yn dweud eu bod yn cael trafferth dod o hyd i’r sgiliau sydd eu hangen arnynt yn lleol, ac ar y llaw arall clywed bod pobl ifanc yn teimlo nad oes ganddynt unrhyw opsiynau yn y rhanbarth pan fyddant yn tyfu i fyny. Yn hytrach nag aros am ateb, penderfynon ni greu un. Mae’r ffaith bod y rhaglenni hyn yn cael eu cydnabod ar restr fer genedlaethol yn coroni’r cyfan ar gyfer y lansiad hwn, a dan ni’n falch iawn o’n gwaith ac yn falch o allu ei arddangos ar blatfform o’r fath."
Ar hyn o bryd mae rhaglenni Sgil Sparc yn canolbwyntio ar Entrepreneuriaeth, Creadigol-Digidol, ac Ynni, ac maent wedi’u cynllunio a’u profi dros 12 mis gydag adborth gan arweinwyr addysg, awdurdodau lleol, a diwydiant i sicrhau eu bod yn cyd-fynd â Chwricwlwm Cymru ac anghenion diwydiant lleol. Mae pob un yn cymryd hyd at wythnos i’w gyflwyno, gan ddarparu cyfle dysgu manwl sy’n seiliedig ar brosiectau i ddisgyblion ac athrawon. Mae datblygu llythrennedd, rhifedd a chymhwysedd digidol wrth wraidd y rhaglenni, yn ogystal â chyswllt â’r ardal leol i sicrhau bod y prosiectau mor berthnasol a chyfredol â phosibl i’r plant a’r bobl ifanc.
Mae ein gwaith i bontio’r bwlch sgiliau yn parhau ar ôl i’r gloch ganu, wrth i Emily ymhelaethu:
"Yn ogystal â’n rhaglenni Sgil Sparc pwrpasol, mae gennym weithgareddau Clwb Sparci i blant dan 11 oed, a GOFOD i blant hŷn, sy’n ein galluogi i gyflwyno sesiynau blasu ac undydd i wlychu archwaeth pobl a dangos pa mor hygyrch y gall STEM fod. Mae’r rhain i gyd wedi’u curadu’n ofalus gan ein Swyddogion STEM, sydd â phrofiad addysgu a gwybodaeth am gwricwlwm Cymru."
Lansiwyd y brand newydd yn swyddogol yn yr Eisteddfod Genedlaethol, un o wyliau diwylliannol enwocaf Cymru. Mwynhaodd y cynulleidfaoedd arddangosfa ddiddorol o STEM byw gyda lansiad cyntaf “Y Sioe Wyddoniaeth Fawr” a oedd yn cynnwys gweithgareddau ymarferol, gan roi cyflwyniad i’r hyn sydd gan Sgil Sparc i’w gynnig.
Nawr, mae’r Sioe Wyddoniaeth Fawr yn gwneud ei ffordd i ysgolion, gan ddod â rhaglenni STEM a gweithgareddau “Clwb Sparci” i ddisgyblion ledled gogledd Cymru mewn digwyddiadau undydd, gan alluogi pawb i fod yn rhan o’r dyfodol cyffrous hwn. Bydd rhaglenni Sgil Sparc manwl yn parhau yn yr ysgolion hynny sy’n gallu ymrwymo i brofiadau dysgu hirach. Mae tîm Sgil Sparc yn awyddus i glywed gan ysgolion yng ngogledd-orllewin Cymru sy’n dymuno cymryd rhan, a bydd system archebu ar waith yn fuan.
Mae sgiliau STEM yn hanfodol ar gyfer dyfodol y gweithlu ac mae Sgil Sparc yn anelu at helpu ac annog pobl ifanc i allu caffael y sgiliau hyn. Drwy gyflwyno Sgil Sparc, mae M-SParc yn atgyfnerthu ei rôl fel grym gyrru arloesedd ac effaith gymunedol, gan sicrhau bod manteision ei waith yn ymestyn ymhell y tu hwnt i fyd busnes ac i fywydau teuluoedd ac ysgolion.
Dywedodd Uwch Swyddog STEM a Sgiliau Ffion Medi:
"Mae’r cyffro a’r brwdfrydedd sydd gan y bobl ifanc rydyn ni’n gweithio gyda nhw dros ddysgu am wyddoniaeth, technoleg, peirianneg, mathemateg ac entrepreneuriaeth yn heintus, ac yn fraint i’w weld bob wythnos. Mae’n anrhydedd i mi agor llygaid arloeswyr y dyfodol i’r llwybrau gyrfa posibl yma yng Ngogledd Cymru yn rheolaidd. Mae’r dyfodol yn ddisglair, ac mae’n hyfryd gweld ein gwaith yn cael ei ddathlu’n genedlaethol gyda’r enwebiadau hyn. Gwyliwch y gofod, oherwydd mae gennym ni bethau cyffrous wedi’u cynllunio i danio uchelgais a phontio’r bwlch sgiliau."
Dim ond y dechrau yw hwn i Sgil Sparc. Gyda thîm ymroddedig a chynlluniau i ehangu gweithgareddau ymhellach, mae Sgil Sparc yn ymwneud â rhoi hyder i blant a phobl ifanc archwilio eu potensial. Drwy feithrin uchelgais a chreadigrwydd o oedran cynnar, mae Sgil Sparc yn helpu i baratoi cenhedlaeth newydd i gofleidio cyfleoedd y dyfodol.