M Cwmbran Launches Free Trading Programme for Torfaen’s Aspiring Entrepreneurs

M Cwmbran, in partnership with Torfaen County Borough Council, Business Direct Torfaen, Growth Torfaen and Welsh ICE is launching Ready to Trade: Torfaen.

The free programme is funded by the UK Government to help aspiring traders, makers, creatives, food producers and early-stage businesses build the skills and confidence needed to start trading or grow an existing venture.

The programme runs across four weekly workshops in August, followed by a month of tailored one-to-one mentoring, culminating in a live trading opportunity in Cwmbran town centre.

The workshop schedule – running from 10am to 2pm at Boardroom, Management Suite, Cwmbran Centre, 17-22 The Parade, Cwmbran NP44 1PT, is:

Thursday 6 August: Finding Your Market

Thursday 13 August: Pricing, Profitability & Business Basics

Thursday 20 August: Selling & Routes to Market

Thursday 27 August: Trader Readiness & Event Preparation

Participants will then receive one-to-one mentoring between 28th August and 18th September to refine their offer ahead of trading.

The programme concludes with a live trading opportunity on Saturday 19 September, when participants will showcase and sell their products at a public pop-up event in Cwmbran town centre, gaining real-world experience in front of the centre's footfall.

Adam Martin, Head of Bristol at LCP UK, part of M Core, and Asset Manager for M Cwmbran, said:

“Ready to Trade: Torfaen gives local entrepreneurs a genuine route from idea to income. We're proud to open M Cwmbran's doors to support the next generation of traders and to give them a live platform to test their offer in front of real customers.”

Councillor Jo Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration at Torfaen County Borough Council, said:

“This programme is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has ever considered starting their own business but hasn't known where to begin. Whether you're looking for a new challenge later in life or are ready to turn a business idea into a reality, the support available through Torfaen Business Direct can help you build the confidence, skills and connections needed to succeed. Supporting local entrepreneurs is vital to strengthening our economy, creating opportunities and helping our communities thrive.”

Lesley Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Welsh ICE, said:

“Ready to Trade puts local businesses and local people at the heart of high street regeneration. Many participants are already trading; what they need now is the confidence, practical knowledge and real world experience to understand whether the high street is the right next step, and how to make that move successfully. At Welsh ICE, we've seen how breaking down barriers to retail can help small businesses grow, strengthen town centres and give communities a greater stake in the places where they live. A resilient high street needs a diverse mix of independent businesses shaped around what local people and visitors genuinely want. By helping participants listen to customers, refine their offer and test trade in a live environment, this programme creates a practical route into more confident high street trading. We're proud to support local enterprise, pride of place and a more vibrant, distinctive and resilient Cwmbran with our partners.”

Spaces on the programme are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested businesses can book via the Torfaen County Borough Council events listing, or contact Business Direct Torfaen directly on businessdirect@torfaen.gov.uk or 01633 648735.