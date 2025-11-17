M Core Marks a Milestone Year of Lettings and Openings at M Cwmbran

M Cwmbran is celebrating a milestone year with a series of major store openings and investments.

Over recent months, the centre has welcomed JD Sports, JD Gyms, Cash Converters, BadzGaming and Pavers.

M Cwmbran is owned and managed by LCP UK, part of M Core – one of Europe’s leading property collectives.

To mark the transformation of a former department store into a new flagship retail store and state of the art gymnasium, members of Torfaen County Borough Council were welcomed to M Cwmbran to celebrate the ongoing investment, community impact, and collaboration between the centre and local stakeholders.

This deal forms part of a wider period of growth for M Cwmbran, which has now welcomed 15 new tenants to the centre this year.

Cash Converters recently opened its doors at 13 North Walk in a 2,494 sq ft unit secured on a 10-year lease. The well-known retailer, which specialises in buying and selling second-hand goods and offering pawnbroking services, has created new jobs.

Adding to the leisure and entertainment offer, BadzGaming has also launched at M Cwmbran, introducing a dedicated space for enthusiasts of trading card games and other collectibles. They will also host a number of events in the local gaming community.

This summer also saw the opening of JD Sport’s new store and JD Gyms. The new JD store offers more than 4,900 sq ft of retail space, double its previous footprint, while the state-of-the-art 25,000 sq ft JD Gym above the store is now open 24/7 and has created more than 20 jobs.

Adam Martin, Head of LCP’s Bristol office and Asset Manager to M Cwmbran, said: