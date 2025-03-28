Luxury Lodge Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Major Revamp of Leisure Facilities

Aberconwy Resort and Spa has undergone a major overhaul of its country club and gym.

Talacre-based Darwin Escapes acquired the Conwy site in 2015 and has invested heavily since.

Sales Manager Rick Spencer – who is also celebrating 10 years at Aberconwy – says the redevelopment of Langley’s Country Club and Gym has been welcomed by owners.

“The site is first-class and high quality, but we do have a rolling programme of improvements and upgrades to ensure the very best facilities, the latest being a suite of new health and fitness equipment and machinery in the gym to complement the indoor heated pool, jacuzzi and sauna,” said Rick. “We have owners who have been on the park for more than 25 years. It’s the blend of their natural surroundings and our commitment to quality that have kept them here and attracted new people from all over the UK.”

The site also includes an award-winning, Michelin-recommended restaurant, a hair salon and a spa.

Rick said: