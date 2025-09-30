Luxury Hotel Group Teams Up with Food Supplier to Champion Welsh Produce

A Swansea hotel group crowned the city’s best place to stay has struck a deal with a Welsh food supplier, keeping local produce on the menu.

The Morgans Collection, which runs the Morgans Hotel alongside Morgans Townhouse and The Georgian Swansea, has signed up with Harlech Foodservice.

The hotel group said the partnership would also play a role in their plans to expand with a fourth site which is due to open in Swansea.

The four star Morgans Hotel has already won the accolade of being judged the best hotel in Swansea on Booking.com and Tripadvisor.

Head of marketing at The Morgans Collection, Molly Dowrick, said:

“The Morgans Collection is very independent, very proudly Welsh. “We have plans to expand further in the next few years and Harlech would be one of our recommended preferred food suppliers for that expansion. “We will have another property in the next couple of years and long-term Morgans are very invested in Swansea. Morgans Hotel, our main property, is the top hotel in Swansea, that is a four-star boutique hotel, graded by Visit Wales. “The Morgans Townhouse is four-star accommodation and The Georgian Swansea provides five-star guest accommodation. “Over the next couple of years we will be opening another property in the Swansea Marina area. “Currently we have about 50 employees and our future plans demonstrate a real commitment to Swansea and a desire to improve and progress, and we very much share the same values that Harlech have about being proud of Welsh produce, about being local and sustainable. It is a partnership that we are very much proud of. “We are very pleased to be working with Harlech as one of our suppliers and very impressed by the produce they supply and the customer business service they provide.”

That commitment to use locally produced food is shared by Morgans Hotel’s head chef Dylan Evans. Dylan joined the hotel group in 2022 and has been head chef since 2023.

He oversees the Morgans Hotel’s full breakfasts and the catering for weddings, private events, parties, business meetings and occasions such as the popular Beaujolais Nouveau celebrations in November.

He is originally from Ammanford where he started his career in the kitchen of the Angel Hotel before broadening his experience in France and Italy at upmarket ski resorts like Chamonix, Val D’Isere and Lake Garda.

Dylan said:

“We try to use as much Welsh produce in all our menus as much as we can. “We’re proud to be based in Swansea in Wales and we want to promote the country and its fantastic produce as much as we can. So for example we use Welsh yoghurt, milk, eggs and cheese, and we try to get Welsh meat in when we can. “Welsh food is renowned for its quality and taste and we are proud to be playing a part in supporting local producers. We want to support as many Welsh businesses as we can and also support the Welsh farmers. “We all know cutting down on food miles is so important for the environment and we all want to play our part. We are constantly looking to help the environment where we can so we would rather use local suppliers and cut down on the food miles.”

Harlech Foodservice Business Development Manager Nikki Morgan said:

“Basically what they want, we supply so we have to be flexible to meet their orders and it helps them and all our customers that we take orders up to 10pm for next day delivery.”

The food firm supplies the hotel chain from their depot in Carmarthen – one of five the company operates alongside Criccieth, Chester, Aberbargoed in Caerphilly and Telford.

And Nikki said Harlech Foodservice’s commitment to supplying locally-produced food wherever possible was vitally important to the firm’s expanding operations.

She said: