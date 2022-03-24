Luxury Holiday Park Expands with Multi-Million Finance Package

A five-star country and leisure park in Mid-Wales has secured a multi-million finance package from HSBC UK to develop its facilities and offering.

Meadow Springs is a luxury holiday park in Caersws, mid-Wales, that boasts 65 lodges, 72 static caravans and 70 tourers. The multi-million finance package will enable the park to develop its facilities, including adding a spa, gym, swimming pool and building a new restaurant and bar.

The restaurant, Arthur’s Restaurant & Bar, is now open to residents and members of the public dropping by and serves home-cooked food, using locally sourced products. It boasts 150 covers, with both outdoor and inside seating and the swimming pool and spa are expected to open in 2023.

Jonathan Williams, owner of Meadow Springs, said:

I always had an ambition to open a holiday park where visitors come to escape the hustle of everyday life. Since opening our idyllic holiday park in 2020 with its natural spring water lakes and green fields, our turnover has grown to four times more than we anticipated. That has put us in a great position to re-invest and expand our facilities. We’ve banked with HSBC UK since opening the park and the support we’ve received, in particular from our Relationship Manager at the bank Alison Talbot, has been instrumental.

Zena Perry-Hartle, Area Director for HSBC UK Business Banking Wales, added:

It’s been great to support the business in realising their vision over the past few years. Meadow Springs has had a great start and really benefitted from the rising popularity of staycations. Holidaying in the UK is set to remain a popular choice this year as uncertainty lingers over travel restrictions, so we expect the business to continue to flourish.

The holiday park, which opened in 2020, was previously a shooting centre that held shooting World Championships, European Championships and hosted Olympic champions.