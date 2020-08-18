Luxury Country Hall Wedding Venue Invite Couples to Open Weekend

Llangollen’s Luxury Country Hall Wedding Venue, Tyn Dwr Hall Will Host Extra Special Open Weekend on 22nd and 23rd of August

A luxury North Wales wedding venue is to delight future brides and grooms by throwing open their doors to host an extra special Open Weekend on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd August.

Tyn Dwr Hall, is an enchanting country hall wedding location situated amongst the scenic, rolling Welsh hills of the Dee Valley in Llangollen. Through the announcement of the Open Weekend event, the venue hopes to offer excited couples the chance to make an appointment to experience what their future ‘dream day’ could look like at Tyn Dwr Hall.

Over the two days, couples will have the opportunity to take a guided walk of the Hall and its meticulously-kept grounds, enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz at the bar and get to know some of the venue’s recommended wedding suppliers who will be on hand to answer any questions.

There will be displays from Kelly Louise Floral Artistry, UPLIT Event Hire, Mathew Lloyd Videography, Joe Bickerton Photography, Livi Edwards Photography, The Little Paper Shop, The Chester Pianist and Lizzie Griffiths Make Up.

Tyn Dwr Hall Manager, Tracey Owen said,

“With the gradual easing of government coronavirus measures recently, we’re finding that many couples are now starting to really think hard about getting their wedding date and arrangements into place. Our calendars are open for 2022 and 2023 bookings, with some limited availability for the remainder of 2021 and we have some really great offers. The Open Weekend will be a fantastic opportunity for couples to come and see how magical a setting it is at Tyn Dwr Hall”.

Due to current social distancing measures, the Open Weekend is ‘appointment only’ so couples are encouraged to contact the Weddings Team at the Hall on 01978 884 664 or email [email protected] to arrange their exclusive viewing.