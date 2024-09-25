Luxury Cardiff Destination Awarded AA Hotel of the Year for Wales

The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff has been awarded Hotel of the Year for Wales at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards.

The award was presented at a black-tie dinner at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House. The latest award follows The Parkgate’s success in gaining 4 Silver Stars from its latest AA Inspection as well as winning two coveted AA Rosettes for culinary excellence at its brasserie restaurant, The Sorting Room.

The 169-bedroom hotel, which opened its doors in October 2021, is a regeneration of two of the city centre’s most historic buildings – the former Head Post Office and the old County Court. A stone’s throw from Principality Stadium in the city centre of Cardiff, the hotel is managed by The Celtic Collection in partnership with the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Parkgate Hotel’s General Manager, Damien Martin, said:

“Winning Hotel of the Year for Wales from the AA means a huge amount to our team because these awards are so highly respected within the industry. This is a fantastic achievement within three years of opening our doors to welcome the first guests to The Parkgate Hotel. “The whole team are committed to exceeding guest expectations and delivering exceptional hospitality and being recognised with this award is an amazing endorsement. The Parkgate Hotel is still a relatively new venue but we have established very high standards which we are always striving to improve upon.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, expressed his pride in the resilience and creativity shown by the UK’s hospitality sector in 2024, saying:

“This incredible celebration is a true testament to the strength and innovation within our industry. The dedication and excellence demonstrated by all the hospitality teams have been nothing short of inspiring. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and new Rosette holders for their remarkable contributions.” When The Parkgate Hotel was awarded 4 Silver Stars and 2 AA Rosettes, the anonymous AA Inspector praised the hotel’s “intrinsic quality and spaciousness” and the “engaging and welcoming attitude from the team”.

The inspector also paid tribute to the hotel’s vibrant brasserie restaurant, The Sorting Room, highlighting the “excellent cuisine”, “robust flavours” and “bold presentation” of the food. Two AA Rosettes are given only to excellent restaurants that aim for and achieve higher standards, better consistency and greater precision with obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.

The Hotel of the Year for Wales accolade caps a standout year for The Parkgate which has seen excellent growth across its operations, fantastic feedback from guests and event clients, and the development of its outdoor Cwrt Terrace. The hotel has also established a partnership with Cardiff and Vale College to offer supported internships for students with additional learning needs, the first of its kind in Wales in a hospitality setting.