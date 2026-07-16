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16 July 2026
Innovation / Tech

LTi Vessco Secures Major Carbon Capture Vessel Contract for North Wales Decarbonisation Project

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LTi Vessco has secured a major contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to manufacture a key process vessel for Heidelberg Materials' Padeswood Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in North Wales, the first carbon capture plant for cement in the UK.

The award will see the Bridgend-based engineering specialist manufacture the CCS Regenerator, a critical component within the carbon capture process. The vessel will be manufactured at LTi Vessco's South Wales facility and forms an important part of the infrastructure supporting the capture of carbon dioxide emissions for permanent storage beneath the seabed.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is supplying the carbon capture technology for the project in partnership with Worley, the lead designer and Principal Contractor.

Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Vessco, said:

“This is an important project for LTi Vessco and one we are incredibly proud to support.

 

“Making Stuff That Matters is at the heart of what we do, and this contract demonstrates the role UK manufacturing can play in delivering the technologies needed for a lower-carbon future.

 

“It also creates exciting opportunities for skills, recruitment and long-term investment in our people, our supply chain and the region.”

Julian Vance Daniel, Business Development Director at LTi Vessco, added:

“Being selected by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for a project of this scale reflects the confidence placed in LTi Vessco's engineering capability, manufacturing quality and delivery expertise.

 

“The award highlights the strength of UK heavy engineering and reinforces our growing reputation for delivering complex, high-integrity equipment for globally important infrastructure and energy transition projects.”



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