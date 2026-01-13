LQ Resorts Acquires Parkway Hotel and Spa with Loan from Development Bank of Wales

LQ Resorts has expanded its UK portfolio with the acquisition of the Parkway Hotel and Spa in Cwmbran, supported by a seven‑figure loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

The long‑established spa and resorts operator, which already runs three destination resorts including its flagship site near the Welsh border between Oswestry and Wrexham, has added the 80‑room Parkway Hotel and Spa to its collection. Set in more than seven acres, the venue is a popular destination for spa breaks, conferences, weddings, and leisure stays.

Funding was provided through the Wales Tourism Investment Fund. The business has already begun upgrades at the site, including new gym equipment and a refurbished bar area, with further investment planned.

Colin Jenno, Director at LQ Resorts, said:

“The Parkway Hotel and Spa was a natural fit for us. Its established spa and strong local reputation align perfectly with our resort model. We value its family‑run heritage and will continue to empower local managers to maintain the loyal customer base while we invest in future growth. The Development Bank’s support ensured a smooth transition, allowing us to retain the existing team and start improvements immediately.”

Clare Sullivan, Regional Manager for New Investments at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“LQ Resorts has built a strong brand with a reputation for high-end service at their existing chain of spas, and the acquisition of the Parkway Hotel and Spa is a great addition to their portfolio. We’re glad that our support has enabled them to seize the opportunity quickly.”

She added:

“We’d also like to thank Chris Thomas of SME Finance for advising on the deal, and James Guile of Hugh James for providing legal support.”

Financed entirely by Welsh Government, the £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund offers loans between £100,000 and £5 million for distinctive, stand out tourism projects that align with the priorities of Welsh Government. Projects may include high quality, innovative products, all weather attractions, distinctively Welsh visitor focused experiences, innovative cultural or heritage projects, unusual places to stay and flagship attractions.

For more information visit developmentbank.wales