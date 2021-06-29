Low Cost Vans Named as Official Partner of Swansea City A.F.C.

Low Cost Vans, one of the UK’s leading providers of commercial vehicles, has announced its continued support of Swansea City Football Club and been named its official commercial vehicle partner for the season 2021/22.

The company, based in Neath, South Wales, has been one of the football club’s sponsors for the past 10 years, and its appointment as official commercial vehicle partner for another year confirms its continuing commitment to the club.

The business will also retain its sponsorship of the seats in the club’s dugout, a prime, in-demand sponsorship position at the club due to the airtime the seats get during televised games.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign commencing in little more than two months,

Swansea City aim to go one better than this season, having lost in the play-off final to Brentford at Wembley Stadium.

The club currently stands as fifth favourite to take the Championship title next year, according to odds given by Paddy Power of 12/1, behind sides relegated from the Premiership – Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion – and last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Bournemouth.

Rod Lloyd, Managing Director of Low Cost Vans, said:

“It’s great to be able to continue Low Cost Van’s long-standing relationship with Swansea City Football Club. We, along with the rest of the club’s supporters, hope to improve upon what has been a very exciting but ultimately frustrating season this year, and are sure next season will see the club’s well-deserved return to the Premiership.”

Low Cost Vans has grown rapidly in the last 12 months, despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the company has an expanding workforce which has recently acquired an additional 10 staff including a new analyst, a new head of marketing and a new director of compliance. It has also recently launched a new short-term van hire division called LCV Hire, which will also create new jobs.

In early 2020 the company launched two new businesses: First National Cars, specialising in car leasing; and First Electric Vehicles, which will help and encourage its customers to switch to electric vehicles when their leases are due for renewal.