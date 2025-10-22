Lovell Raises More Than £600 for Macmillan in South Wales

Partnerships developer Lovell has raised more than £600 for Macmillan Cancer Support after hosting coffee morning fundraisers at its head office and two developments in South Wales.

Macmillan’s coffee morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event and has now been running for 35 years to raise vital funds to support people living with cancer. The charity works across the UK to provide a host of services, covering everything from emotional support to financial advice, to help those affected by cancer access the best care.

Lovell hosted its own coffee mornings at its regional head office in Cardiff and at two construction sites – Elderwood Parc in Portskewett and the Ringland Regeneration project in Newport. Elderwood Parc is being delivered for Hedyn and Candleston, and the Ringland Regeneration scheme is also being built by Lovell for Hedyn.

To host the events, Lovell supported local businesses by purchasing cakes from Ceris Cupcakes, nearby Elderwood Parc, and Ringland Presbyterian Church’s community café.

Across the three coffee mornings, Lovell employees and subcontractors came together to raise over £600 in total.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“Each year we look forward to taking part in Macmillan’s coffee morning, as it is a great way to raise money and awareness of the vital work the charity does. This year, we are delighted to have raised such a fantastic amount. It was wonderful to see so many of our employees and subcontractors take part, enjoy freshly baked goods, and contribute to such an important cause.”