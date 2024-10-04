Lovell and Candleston Homes Foster Relationship with Portskewett School

Leading partnerships developer Lovell, along with Candleston Homes, have continued to build on a relationship with a primary school based near the Elderwood Parc development in Portskewett with a series of projects to help the school thrive.

The Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales Primary School is located near Elderwood Parc, a development situated on Crick Road. The development will consist of 269 new homes, built as a design and build scheme for Candleston Homes.

One of the ways Lovell and Candleston Homes have assisted the school is by facilitating improvements to the building and garden, meaning that the students can enjoy learning in a welcoming and exciting environment. Lovell connected the school with its supply chain partner, Crown Paints, who donated 200 litres of paint and took on the task of repainting the hallways over the course of the school holidays.

The Elderwood Parc development later donated one tonne of cotswold stone to the school to support the gardening project, which both enhanced the appearance of the garden and helped to avoid the problem of the area becoming muddy and disruptive.

Lovell and Candleston Homes also got involved directly with the students by arranging and hosting an educational site visit at the development, where they learnt about health and safety on sites and the building process, and had an exclusive tour of Candleston’s four-bedroom showhome and marketing suite.

Elderwood Parc was also the primary sponsor of a scarecrow competition during the 2023 summer holiday, which is an annual event organised by the school’s PTA to bring the community together and to serve as a fundraiser for the organisation.

£250 was donated by the Elderwood Parc development to this event, which was used to print flyers of the scarecrow which included a map of the scarecrow locations.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“We are delighted to have fostered such a strong relationship with Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary School. At Lovell, giving back to the communities we build in is one of our top priorities and it’s wonderful to see the positive impact our work with the school has had.”

Caroline Swann, Head Teacher at The Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales Primary School, said:

“The impact of the partnership with Lovell and Candleston is significant. The school environment in particular has been transformed with the tranquil colours provided by Crown Paints. This transformation could not have taken place without the hard work of the staff and volunteers from Rolls Royce throughout the summer holidays. “The close partnership with Lovell has been instrumental in offering authentic learning opportunities through site visits and by engaging with the residents of the care home. We can’t thank them enough for this opportunity.”

Scott Rooks, Commercial Director of Candleston Homes, said: