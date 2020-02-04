Loud and Proud Refreshing New Look for Brains Beers

They’ve been a familiar sight in the pubs and bars of South Wales for generations but this weekend sees a fresh new look unveiled for Brains brewery’s famous range of cask ales.

From now onwards classic beers like the iconic Brains SA, SA Gold, Brains Bitter and the much-loved Brains Dark will be sporting striking new metal badges that are some of the biggest in the industry.

The new pump clips, as they are known, have been designed to make sure Brains’ beers get real stand out on crowded bar tops. The clips were designed in Cardiff and consumer tested with a range of Welsh beer lovers of all ages.

John Rhys, chairman of Brains and the great-great grandson of the company’s founder Samuel Arthur Brain sat in on the research sessions and commented

“We knew we were onto a winner when we unveiled the new badges to a group of younger craft ale drinkers. There was a moment of hush and one of them just said “Wow! Now that’s loud and proud!” It was exactly the reaction we were looking for! We want discerning drinkers to look at our beers with fresh eyes, and appreciate what fantastic brews we produce right here in the heart of Cardiff.”

The brand new larger-than-life pump clips have been designed to showcase details of each beer’s heritage, along with tasting notes featuring the hops and malts that make each of them so distinctive.

John added:

“Customers want to know more about the beers they are drinking these days – even the most familiar ones – so in offering up this additional information we are helping them make sure they are choosing the Brains beer that they will enjoy most.”

The new look Brains cask beers are being revealed in most Brains pubs in time for the start of trading on Saturday 1st February, as they welcome thirsty rugby fans ahead of Wales’ opener against Italy. Welsh fans everywhere will be hoping for a repeat of the Grand Slam of 2019 – washed down with a pint or two of Wales’ favourite beer of course.