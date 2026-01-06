Lord’s Taverners Wales Celebrate Fundraising Success

The Lord’s Taverners Wales’ annual Christmas Lunches raised more than £43,000 for the leading youth cricket and disability sports charity.

Bringing together 540 people across the two events, the lunches shed light on the charity’s work in Wales and highlighted the importance of continued support to help provide opportunities for young people.

In the last year, the Lord’s Taverners Wales has continued to build on the success of its Wicketz programmes with hubs in Barry, Ely, Llanrumney and Pontypridd, while also continuing to raise money for minibuses and its Table Cricket programme.

Guided by returning compere Rod Woodward, guests enjoyed a sit-down lunch with entertainment from a range of comedic performers including Al Foran, Martin Gold, Robin Morgan, Bob ‘The Cat’ Bevan, Danny Posthill and Jess Robinson. Guests also had the opportunity to win an array of raffle and auction prizes, including a stay for two at the Cardiff Marriott Hotel, a Cardiff Rugby hospitality box experience, and tickets to see Lewis Capaldi and Greg Davies.

All proceeds from the events go directly towards the charitable work of the Lord’s Taverners Wales, helping to create opportunities and support for young people across Wales.

Andrew Gibson, Chairman of the Lord’s Taverners Wales, said:

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who continues to support Lord’s Taverners Wales. Each year, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of people in our local community and 2025 was no exception. It is always a humbling moment to receive such great support from friends, family, colleagues and local businesses for our wonderful charity at these events to enable us to support disabled and disadvantaged children and young people in our region through sport.”

Founded in 1950, Lord’s Taverners aims to empower and positively impact the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality. This includes hosting their community cricket programmes Wicketz, Super 1s and SEND schools initiative whilst continuing to run Table Cricket competitions in local schools and regularly donating specially adapted minibuses, sports wheelchairs, sensory and play equipment facilities to the community and recycling sports kits across the globe.