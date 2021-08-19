Looking to Buy for the First Time in Cardiff?

Young professionals looking to buy a property for the first time in Cardiff now have the opportunity to get on the property ladder.

Those aged over 18 and who have lived and/or worked in Cardiff for at least the last six months could be eligible to buy their first home for just £217,000* at Redrow’s popular Parc Plymouth development at Plasdŵr, the £2 billion, 900-acre garden city

Just five brand new homes are available including the ‘Tyne’, a spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property and the ‘Eden’, a four-bedroom family home. All will be ready to move-in by this winter and are being offered for sale on an assisted home ownership scheme with Cardiff Council.

Successful applicants will be the 100% registered owner and purchase a percentage share, and Cardiff Council will retain the remaining equity share. New owners will not pay rent on the share they do not own. To be eligible for the scheme you must be a first time buyer, be over 18 years old and have lived and / or worked in Cardiff for at least the last six months. You must also be a UK or EU/EEA passport holder or have ‘Indefinite Leave to Remain’ stamped on your passport and be able to meet the long-term financial commitment of home ownership.

Danielle Richards is the Area Sales Manager for Redrow in South Wales. She said:

“Just three miles from the centre of Cardiff, or fifteen minutes by train, Parc Plymouth in the village of Radyr is perfectly placed for commuting, world class sports, superb shopping and a wide choice of leisure options. “These five properties offer a fantastic opportunity for first time buyers who live or work in Cardiff to get their foot on the property ladder and a purchase a beautiful new home at a more affordable price. They really are ideal for young professionals and families looking to own their own spacious property for the first time. What’s more, they are likely to be ready to move in for Christmas.”

Further information is available here. If you would like to apply for these properties, please email [email protected] to request an application pack, quoting ‘Parc Plymouth Phase 2’.

*The ‘Tyne’ is a three-bedroom semi-detached house with a market price of £310,000 but a purchase price of £217,000 (70% equity share) with Cardiff Council owning 30%. The ‘Eden’ is a four-bedroom semi-detached house with a market price of £365,000 but a purchase price of £235,425 (64.5% equity share) with Cardiff Council owning 35.5%.