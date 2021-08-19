Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Looking to Buy for the First Time in Cardiff?

Cardiff Construction & Property Original Content South Wales
SHARE
,

Young professionals looking to buy a property for the first time in Cardiff now have the opportunity to get on the property ladder.

Those aged over 18 and who have lived and/or worked in Cardiff for at least the last six months could be eligible to buy their first home for just £217,000* at Redrow’s popular Parc Plymouth development at Plasdŵr, the £2 billion, 900-acre garden city

Just five brand new homes are available including the ‘Tyne’, a spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property and the ‘Eden’, a four-bedroom family home. All will be ready to move-in by this winter and are being offered for sale on an assisted home ownership scheme with Cardiff Council.

The “Eden”

Successful applicants will be the 100% registered owner and purchase a percentage share, and Cardiff Council will retain the remaining equity share.  New owners will not pay rent on the share they do not own. To be eligible for the scheme you must be a first time buyer, be over 18 years old and have lived and / or worked in Cardiff for at least the last six months. You must also be a UK or EU/EEA passport holder or have ‘Indefinite Leave to Remain’ stamped on your passport and be able to meet the long-term financial commitment of home ownership.

Danielle Richards is the Area Sales Manager for Redrow in South Wales. She said:

“Just three miles from the centre of Cardiff, or fifteen minutes by train, Parc Plymouth in the village of Radyr is perfectly placed for commuting, world class sports, superb shopping and a wide choice of leisure options.

“These five properties offer a fantastic opportunity for first time buyers who live or work in Cardiff to get their foot on the property ladder and a purchase a beautiful new home at a more affordable price. They really are ideal for young professionals and families looking to own their own spacious property for the first time. What’s more, they are likely to be ready to move in for Christmas.”

Further information is available here. If you would like to apply for these properties, please email [email protected] to request an application pack, quoting ‘Parc Plymouth Phase 2’.

*The ‘Tyne’ is a three-bedroom semi-detached house with a market price of £310,000 but a purchase price of £217,000 (70% equity share) with Cardiff Council owning 30%. The ‘Eden’ is a four-bedroom semi-detached house with a market price of £365,000 but a purchase price of £235,425 (64.5% equity share) with Cardiff Council owning 35.5%.

SHARE

Redrow is a leading premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year ending 28th June 2020, the Group reported revenue of £1.3 billion. 93% of products, services and labour were procured locally in 2020.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.
 

Related Articles

New Plans for Cardiff City Centre Development Revealed

US Group Acquires Cardiff Based Ellis Industrial Packaging

Redrow

 