‘Look to Hospitality to Drive Growth’, New Welsh Government Urged

The new Welsh Government should look to hospitality to drive growth, regenerate high streets and support communities across Wales, a leading industry body says.

UKHospitality Cymru said that new First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth had “repeatedly outlined his belief in hospitality” and that Plaid Cymru had committed in its manifesto to cutting business taxes for hospitality businesses.

In its own manifesto, UKHospitality Cymru recommended that the new Welsh Government make a top priority of reforming or replacing business rates to achieve a permanent, lower rate for hospitality businesses.

It also called for a new Tourism and Hospitality Governmental Review, improved partnership between government and industry, and measures to back investment to achieve a new deal for the visitor economy.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: