Long-Running Sennybridge Service Station Secures New Owner

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of Glanusk Service Station on behalf of Coral and Tim Skinner.

The business, in Sennybridge on the busy A40, provided an excellent opportunity for an incoming purchaser to further develop the shop and café, Christie & Co said. The site benefits from a large car park and is popular with tourists and motor enthusiasts visiting the area. The site is supplied by Londis for the shop and Murco for the fuel, and both will continue to supply the site under the new ownership.

Tim and Coral had operated the site for over 20 years, living in a bungalow next door, but made the decision to sell so they could semi-retire.

Following a confidential marketing campaign that attracted multiple viewings and interest, a sale was agreed to an experienced forecourt operator who owns a number of sites across the UK and saw an opportunity to acquire this well-established business that they could further develop.

Dave Morris, Regional Director at Christie & Co who handled the sale process, said:

“The business is very well-known in the local area and is a credit to Coral and Tim who have worked tirelessly to offer the best service to customers. Despite its rural location, it is an important stop-off for many tourists visiting the surrounding hills and countryside. Petrol stations in Wales remain popular, particularly in rural locations on busy A-roads as they often have limited competition. The market conditions remain buoyant throughout the UK.”

Following an emotional completion day, Coral Skinner said:

“We are delighted that the sale has now completed. We have enjoyed serving the local community and motorists for 20 years, but we felt the time was right to focus on other business interests we have in the area and semi-retire. We would like to thank Dave Morris from Christie & Co who helped us get the sale over the line, and look forward to seeing the site go from strength to strength under the new ownership.”

A spokesperson for the buyer said:

“Glanusk is a great addition to our portfolio, and to get a freehold site with good potential is difficult in the current market. Coral and Tim have developed a great business and we are looking forward to taking it to the next level. We would like to thank them for their patience while the sale was going through and wish them all the best for the future.”

Glanusk Service Station was available freehold and was sold in a confidential, off-market sale process.